Educators in Upshur County are looking for answers that will help the community heal from a financial scandal uncovered in the school system.
Last week, on orders from the West Virginia Board of Education, the state Department of Education initiated a takeover of Upshur County Schools after it was discovered that administrators in the county misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding. The county received $16 million in funding over three years.
Instead of using the money to mitigate the affects of COVID-19, as intended, the money was spent on trips, staff retreats, food, beverages and other perks, according to findings from a Special Circumstances Review presented to the state board of education last week. Those findings were also turned over to law enforcement and a federal investigation has been initiated, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District.
The Upshur County Board of Education will meet July 5. Although the agenda has not been released, local board member Jan Craig said the takeover is certain to be discussed.
“I think there will be something to explain to the public what is happening,” Craig said.
Craig said the board is working with the Department of Education to ensure that day-to-day operations remain consistent so the school system can serve the best interests of students.
“We need the state to tell us exactly what is wrong and who did it. We need whoever is in the wrong -- and there was more than one person in the wrong -- to own up to what they did and let the courts determine what happens to them,” Craig said. “They need to make remuneration to the county for funds that they took. From there, we need to move forward as a county with improved policies and oversights, and an honest team in our board office.”
Craig, the former president of the Upshur County Education Association, is one of three new board members elected in 2022, along with Roy Wager, who is a past county superintendent of schools, and Sherri Dean, a former bus driver, teacher, and transportation director. A fourth new member, local attorney Daya Wright, joined by appointment to fill an unexpired term the same year, she said.
“Four of us were not on the board when this occurred,” Craig said.
The county was being served by an interim superintendent of schools, Debra Harrison, but the state board vacated the position when they approved the takeover and temporarily appointed former Preston County Superintendent Stephen Wotring.
Upshur County had just recently completed a search for a permanent superintendent, with Russ Collett set to take over in July. Though it is not known who ultimately will be named to the position, Craig said there is hope that Collett still be allowed to take the job.
“He was not part of this in any way, shape or form,” Craig said. “We are hoping that we continue to keep him as our superintendent. That still gives us a clean start.”
Sara Lewis-Stankus was superintendent of schools in Upshur County at the time of the alleged misuse of funds, but left the position to take a job as deputy state superintendent of schools.
During last week’s meeting, state board members expressed concern that, while working at the Department of Education, Lewis-Stankus was involved in a routine federal funding review that first uncovered the alleged malfeasance in Upshur County. The review began in December 2022 and was completed in February, at which time Lewis-Stankus participated in a final telephone briefing.
Lewis-Stankus retired from her Department of Education post in May, the same month the department initiated its Special Circumstances Review.
Upshur County Education Association President Gini McCourt-Davison said she was shocked by the amount of money allegedly misspent. She said she noticed things, from time to time, that seemed odd, but never imagined so much money could be going toward retreats and, particularly, food and beverages at a local restaurant.
The state discovered more than $49,000 worth of non-compliant use of federal funds for a retreat at Stonewall Resort, and nearly $22,000 in inappropriate spending for food and drinks at a restaurant in Buckhannon.
The inquiry also revealed a $1,400 staff retreat that included overnight accommodations at a local bed and breakfast located just six miles from the board office. The school system also spent $38,000 for county school officials to attend the 2021 Model Schools Conference in Florida.
“Who in the world was using the money? I did know there was a conference that was held in Orlando, and I knew that our county sent an awful lot of people to that, far more than I ever expected to attend a summer conference,” McCourt-Davison said. “I’m like everybody else, just waiting to hear what the outcome of the investigation is because I just don’t know.”
Based on her conversations with fellow educators, McCourt-Davison said the main concern is how the financial mismanagement might affect students.
“The money that’s been misspent, how is that going to be made up for? We don’t want it to come out of programs. We would never want it to have an adverse effect on our students and on the programs that were offered, so I think that’s one of the worries for staff,” she said.
Like Craig, McCourt-Davison acknowledges the bad timing of the scandal, which was brought to light just as the county was making major changes to the school system.
“There were really positive feelings going on. We have new board members that have been working really hard to make some positive changes,” she said. “I’ve been going to our county board meetings, and it felt like I was seeing board members step up and question things, really try to push for employees and make sure that everything is done the correct way.”
The financial troubles haven’t been the only issue in Upshur County Schools, McCourt-Davison said. There has been a major exodus of qualified teachers over the past two years, she said.
“We’ve lost so many experienced teachers to other counties,” she said. “There’s been a lot of pushing out in our county. It’s been a tough county to work in for the last few years.”
McCourt-Davison added, “I’ve known of principals that would have stayed that ended up going because of administration above them in our county, and teachers that have been here for a long time that have left because the upper level administration has pushed. It’s just been an uncomfortable situation for a lot of us.”
McCourt-Davison has a commercial driver’s license and could go into another line of work if she wanted, she said. Like many of her colleagues, she said, she prefers being an educator, even when it's a strain.
“I have held on through some turmoil just because I love what I do. I just love teaching and I just keep hanging in there. Plus I have my own children in Upshur County Schools,” she said.
Ultimately, McCourt-Davison said, she understands why the state voted for an immediate takeover.
“I feel better knowing that everything is going to get cleaned up for our new people. I feel like whenever we’re able to transition it back over to the people that Upshur County has chosen, they’ll be able to step in now knowing that everything has been cleared up and everything’s going to start operating the way it’s supposed to operate,” she said.
