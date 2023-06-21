Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Educators in Upshur County are looking for answers that will help the community heal from a financial scandal uncovered in the school system.

Last week, on orders from the West Virginia Board of Education, the state Department of Education initiated a takeover of Upshur County Schools after it was discovered that administrators in the county misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding. The county received $16 million in funding over three years.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.