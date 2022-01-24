Two women now allege that Todd Roatsey, the former Kanawha County elementary school counselor facing child pornography charges, raped them when they were children.
Those allegations are in a document filed Monday in the ongoing child pornography case against Roatsey, who visited the White House in 2016 as West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year. The alleged assaults happened around 2000-2001, the filing says.
Roatsey, 42, who has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography possession and production charges against him, hasn’t been charged by any agency for the alleged sexual assault.
The new federal filing provides Roatsey and his attorney notice of evidence that prosecutors may use against him. It says prosecutors may introduce the now-adults’ testimony to prove Roatsey’s intent to, two decades later, allegedly “persuade minors to produce sexually explicit materials to send to him.”
“Evidence that defendant has been engaging in criminal sexual conduct regarding children for two decades provides significant support to demonstrate his intent to exploit minors,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald wrote.
The document also alleges that his cellphone contained a film, dated in May 2018, of a student swinging on the Pinch Elementary playground.
The filing also says prosecutors have a 2020 phone screen-recording of Roatsey allegedly filming himself masturbating while looking at a picture of a former Pinch student, who apparently was photographed in a classroom.
Roatsey worked at Pinch from about 2012 until resigning last fall. He previously worked at Harts Primary School, in Lincoln County, for four years and also was a substitute.
One of the women alleging that Roatsey raped her back around 2000 said she attended John Adams Middle then and met Roatsey at the South Hills Swim Club, where he was a lifeguard, the filing says. He then began talking to her on the popular AIM online messaging system, the document says.
“She contacted law enforcement about the assaults after someone who knew about what happened to her sent her a link to an article about defendant’s arrest in the instant case,” Herrald wrote.
That first woman alleged that Roatsey sexually assaulted another girl around the same time, and law enforcement contacted the second woman, Herrald wrote. Herrald wrote that the second woman said she knew Roatsey through family, spent time with him at the same pool and was assaulted by him for about two years, starting when he was about 21 years old.
The Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office said Monday they hadn’t been made aware of the rape allegations.
Kanawha Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office “had no comment on a pending investigation at this time.”
Roatsey’s attorney did not return requests for comment Monday.
The alleged evidence also includes cellphone video recordings in 2020 of Snapchat conversations with two Kanawha students, roughly 10 or 11 years old, one of whom was a Pinch student. Roatsey allegedly was posing as an 18-year-old and calling them “sexy,” the filing states.
“The screen-recordings also contain information that identifies defendant as the user of the phone at the time, including previews of emails to his Kanawha County Schools email address and text messages from his father and sisters,” the filing states.