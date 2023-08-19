HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will begin implementation this fall of the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, at the university.
“The whole university is very excited to explore and optimize the use of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT both for teaching and learning purposes as well as for business processes at the university,” said Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall.
“We are exploring, with a lot of external support, the use of AI for personalized tutoring; personalized mentoring; admissions, where we can use some AI elements; career placement,” Mukherjee said. “And several other parts of the university are exploring the use of AI.”
Mukherjee said AI was a theme for retreats that the Marshall president’s cabinet, Marshall’s academic department chairs and the Marshall Board of Governors attended over the summer.
He said a faculty group, including the Faculty Senate, has put together some recommended procedures for incorporating AI into teaching and learning at Marshall. Four companies that Marshall’s Academic Affairs works with — Knack (for tutoring), Anthology (for recruitment), Steppingblocks (for career support) and EAB (for retention) — are implementing ChatGPT-powered apps.
“When students interface with them, the AI-backed tools will help to understand the students and their individual needs and try to address what they want to know,” Mukherjee said. “So there will be a chatbot, that could be an AI-based chatbot, that we are trying to introduce also as a part of this, and so students basically can get answers to any questions at any time through those AI-powered interfaces, and then they could go to (mentors) to get more information and ideas. So, it’s kind of a layered approach where the AI is the anytime anywhere support, and then you can get more specific things from individuals.”
“I think we are (leading) this game, frankly,” Mukherjee said. “I mean, we are really aggressively exploring how Marshall can leapfrog its academic and business processes using artificial intelligence.”
Marshall will also pilot a new four-pillar student mentorship plan this fall, which currently has the the working title of Herd Support Model and includes student-to-student, professional, faculty and alumnus mentorship, according to Mukherjee. He said students at Marshall already have the first two types of mentors, but the new plan would involve adding faculty mentorship in a student’s junior year and alumnus mentorship in a student’s senior year.
“We are going to have a sample of students have that this fall; we are going to then expand it every semester along the way,” Mukherjee said. “We are rolling it out aggressively. It’s a part of the wraparound support for every student.”
The goal of the plan is to make sure that student engagement and student success, in terms of academic and personal well-being, will grow, and that, eventually, that will lead to retention and graduation, Mukherjee said.
“We are really trying to make sure that students feel like they are connected to the community, and that will help them with both their academic success as well as their personal well-being and social connections,” Mukherjee said.
This fall’s pilot of the plan will involve Marshall juniors and seniors.
More than 40 new faculty members also started at Marshall this week, including five new department chairs, who are in Marshall’s journalism, nursing, communications, counseling and biomedical engineering departments, Mukherjee said. Several new deans, a new vice president of enrollment management and a new vice president of institutional research also started at Marshall last month.
The fall semester at Marshall begins Monday.
