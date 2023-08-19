Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220605 aviation 09.jpg
Marshall University Provost Avi Mukherjee speaks during an open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University in 2022 at the AMT Hangar located at Huntington Tri-State Airport.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will begin implementation this fall of the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, at the university.

“The whole university is very excited to explore and optimize the use of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT both for teaching and learning purposes as well as for business processes at the university,” said Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter

