Although it emerged under a different bill number and took the legislative long way around, a form of the Third Grade Success Act finally passed at the eleventh hour of this year's legislative session.

With less than a half hour on the clock Saturday, the Senate unanimously approved House Bill 3035, a bill that has made multiple rounds between committees and legislative bodies under different names.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

