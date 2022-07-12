Tom Campbell, vice president of the West Virginia Board of Education, resigned from his position Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice announced during his COVID-19 briefing that Campbell had submitted his resignation as a state school board member. Campbell had served on the board for 10 years, and currently served as its vice president.
Campbell wrote in his resignation letter that he’d prefer new leadership atop the school board, given the last two-plus years.
“COVID-19 and the changes brought about by the pandemic are forcing a whole new way to approach public education,” he wrote. “It is time for new board leadership to take on those issues with enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to help our children be the best they can be.”
Campbell did not give additional reasons for his exit. He could not be reached Tuesday for further comment. Justice reappointed Campbell to the school board last year, and his term was to expire in 2030.
Campbell is a former School Building Authority board member and 16-year member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He represented Greenbrier County in the House from 1996 to 2012. Former governor Earl Ray Tomblin first appointed Campbell to the board.
Campbell further wrote in his resignation letter that he is grateful for his experience on the board — including his two years serving as its president and two years serving as its vice president.
“There have been many challenges faced by the board and, while times have not been easy, it has been rewarding to work with fellow board members, legislators and governors to find workable solutions,” he wrote.
Justice said he will always be appreciative of the legacy Campbell has left in West Virginia’s public education system.
“Tom is a real believer in public education, and his contribution will be difficult to measure for years, and if not decades and decades to come,” Justice said. “Tom will really be missed. He’s a real star.”
Justice will appoint the replacement to the vacant position.
Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hd