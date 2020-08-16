HUNTINGTON — So many things were different about freshman move-in day at Marshall University this year compared to previous years, senior and vice president of the student nursing association Brookelynn McBee said Saturday.
“Everyone is wearing masks, doing social distancing and we are helping with COVID-19 testing for all freshman students moving in today,” McBee said. “That is totally different than when I moved in as a freshman.”
In previous years, the campus would have nearly five times the amount of students unpacking and saying goodbye to family during an all-day event. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Marshall University’s residence hall move-in was extended over several days.
Freshman students began moving into the residence halls Saturday and will continue moving in during scheduled time blocks through Wednesday, Aug. 19. Returning student move-in will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 23.
“It’s a little sad that we really can’t see faces because everyone is wearing masks, but it’s still an exciting day for everyone,” McBee said.
McBee was just one of Marshall University’s School of Nursing students, faculty and other university units assisting with coronavirus testing inside a tent at a drive-up site at the 6th Avenue and 18th Street parking lot. There was also a testing site set up at the 6th Avenue visitors’ parking garage, near the Performing Arts Center.
University officials said about 150 students would be tested Saturday and will get results in three to five days.
Mistie Bibbee, director of housing and residence life, said Marshall’s plan limits the number of students moving in at any one time and reduces contact with other students and guests.
“Each student had to sign up for an appointment time to move in and get COVID-19 tested before coming to the residence halls to check in,” she said. “After they were tested, they received a wristband and were able to start moving in.”
Marshall’s return-to-campus plan says it will institutionalize required safety and health protocols, such as social distancing, face masks, testing and tracing. The university will monitor, in conjunction with the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Student Health, appropriate safety and health protocols, such as self-administered health checks.
Students were given return-to-campus kits, which included two cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and other items deemed essential by state and federal guidelines. The kits were also distributed to faculty members, who also received a face shield for optional classroom use.
“We are encouraging people to keep that 6 feet of distance, do the proper hand-washing and really to just follow all of the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines that are out there,” Bibbee said. “Those are the things we are hammering home with the students, and they have all been really great about it.”
Despite all the new processes and guidelines, so far it’s been smooth, Bibbee added.
“Everybody is taking it in stride and has been really good about doing what they need to do,” she said.
The Gerwig family from Mason County was moving 18-year-old freshman Aleah into North Freshman Hall on Saturday morning.
“We have all the normal concerns that go along with the coronavirus pandemic, but we really feel comfortable because of the way Marshall is doing it over a longer period of time with less people than trying to do it all in one day,” said Alan Gerwig, Aleah’s father. “The hardest part of today has been actually moving her in.”
Aleah Gerwig said nothing could take away the excitement she was feeling.
“I know my mom is sad that I am moving away from home, but I am very excited about moving in today and starting my journey at Marshall,” she said. “Go Herd!”
Freshman Victoria Serimer, of Nitro, said she was also having fun moving into North Freshman Hall.
“Masks and social distancing are just what everyone has to do right now, but that doesn’t mean that we still can’t enjoy this experience,” she said. “I have been waiting for this for a while, so nothing is going to spoil this fun and exciting day.”
To view Marshall’s return-to-campus plan, visit online at https://www.marshall.edu/coronavirus/files/2020/08/Return-to-Campus.pdf.