HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities pulled off its largest community outreach event Tuesday as volunteers filled schools in five counties to read to third-graders.

Read Across the River Cities invited community members to read the first two chapters of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” to third-grade students in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and in Lawrence County, Ohio.

