HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities pulled off its largest community outreach event Tuesday as volunteers filled schools in five counties to read to third-graders.
Read Across the River Cities invited community members to read the first two chapters of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” to third-grade students in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Michelle Goodman, director of marketing and communications with United Way of the River Cities, said it was an opportunity to connect local residents to the schools in their communities and encourage reading among young children.
“I think there’s a couple goals. One is to obviously reach out to students and show them that there’s people in the community who love them and want to be a part of seeing them become avid readers,” she said.
Other goals, Goodman said, are to increase local volunteerism as the COVID-19 pandemic affected how many people were able to volunteer, and to show volunteers more of what United Way does in the community.
Goodman said this is the first year Read Across the River Cities took place. It is part of United Way of the River Cities’ 100th anniversary celebration.
By the time school let out Tuesday, roughly 250 volunteers helped with Read Across the River Cities either by directly reading to students or through organizing and delivering books and bookmarks that were given to all third-graders to keep.
Nearly 125 classrooms were visited throughout the five counties, Goodman said, and approximately 2,500 students took home copies of “Charlotte’s Web.”
Angel Stroud, third-grade teacher at Crum PK-8 in Wayne County, said her students enjoyed having visitors who read to them.
“When we have people come in, we appreciate that they get the chance to meet other community members, and they love books,” she said. “They loved reading, and they like to ask a lot of questions and learn about new schools, so yeah, we loved it.”
Ona Elementary School Principal Lisa Alexander said the two third-grade classrooms in her school were filled with smiles as the students were read to, and she thinks welcoming others in to read to students helps foster a love of learning.
“The children were so excited to have guests in their classrooms reading ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to them, and then they got to take a book home, too? That just made the day, brightened the eyes,” Alexander said.