WAYNE — Twenty-four Wayne County Schools freshmen received more than $1,000 for their post-graduation plans, the Wayne County Board of Education announced Tuesday.
As part of the $50,000 donation from the Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation, $25,000 was divided up between the freshmen to be put toward their post-secondary education. The additional $25,000 will be distributed to eighth grade Wayne County Pledge recipients later this year.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said giving scholarships to the younger students can get them started on a path to think of their future and maintain good academic standing throughout their time in high school.
“The whole idea, what we’re seeking to do here is to go ahead and reward students while they’re in school with us, show them that their hard work is paying off and kind of give them an early look into their future so they can see what’s possible,” Alexander said. “I think we had a great group here tonight, and I’m very pleased with them.”
Michael Lewis, a graduate of the now-closed Buffalo High School, currently lives in California and has previously said he and his wife Catherine wanted to give back to students and decided to give back to his home county.
Since there were 24 ninth grade recipients, each winner will receive $1,041 upon their high school graduation if they have maintained GPA, attendance and other requirements.
Tolsia High School freshman Chloe Walker said she applied to try to get a head start on college, and she was excited to be announced as a recipient. Walker hopes to attend Marshall University and said she plans to explore the medical field.
Walker agreed the Wayne County Pledge can make younger students aware of scholarships and possibly help them decide if they want to go to college or another educational opportunity after high school.
“I think this gives other students like me kind of this, jump start for college and thinking about college. Maybe others will want to go to college if they see this earlier and know it’s available,” she said.
The eighth grade recipients will be announced at the end of the school year.
Students can apply on the Wayne County Schools website and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. May 14. Questions can be directed to Lead Mental Health Specialist Bradley Jordan at btjordan@k12.wv.us.
