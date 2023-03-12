Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Image.jpeg
Buy Now

Twenty-four Wayne County freshmen received more than $1,000 for their post-graduation plans this week.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Twenty-four Wayne County Schools freshmen received more than $1,000 for their post-graduation plans, the Wayne County Board of Education announced Tuesday.

As part of the $50,000 donation from the Michael and Catherine Lewis Foundation, $25,000 was divided up between the freshmen to be put toward their post-secondary education. The additional $25,000 will be distributed to eighth grade Wayne County Pledge recipients later this year.

Stories you might like

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you