Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — A second grade teacher from Wayne County was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year and a bus driver from Cabell County was named the 2024 Service Personnel of the Year during a special ceremony in Charleston on Tuesday.

Sharon Cole was named Teacher of the Year, and Gary Brydie was named Service Personnel of the Year during the annual celebration at the Clay Center on Tuesday evening.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you