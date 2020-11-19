West Liberty University will have its first Black president in the school's 183-year history, the university announced Thursday.
W. Franklin Evans, who has been president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, since August 2016, will become West Liberty’s president Jan. 1.
The state Higher Education Policy Commission board still has to vote on whether to approve Evans’ compensation. The vote is on that board’s online/teleconference agenda for 9 a.m. Friday.
Before leading Voorhees, Evans was the chief academic officer and interim president at South Carolina State University.
At South Carolina State, “fundraising increased by 687%” under his leadership, West Liberty has said.
He also, according to West Liberty, helped establish an Honors College at Virginia Union University when he worked there.
Current West Liberty President Stephen Greiner is retiring. He had planned to retire June 30, but stayed on amid the pandemic and as the Northern Panhandle school relaunched its presidential search this fall after four of the five initial finalists dropped out.