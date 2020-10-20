West Liberty University announced Tuesday four new finalists for its presidency.
The Northern Panhandle school relaunched its search this fall after four of the five initial finalists dropped out. West Liberty Provost Brian Crawford, the remaining finalist from that first batch, is no longer a finalist.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that it “expects to have a president on board in time for the spring semester.”
Below are the four current finalists. Information on their background is from West Liberty’s news release or their resumes:
W. Franklin Evans has been president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, since August 2016. He was formerly the chief academic officer and interim president at South Carolina State University. At South Carolina State, “fundraising increased by 687%” under his leadership, the release said. He visits West Liberty Oct. 29 and 30.
Melinda Arnold has been provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Montana State University-Billings since 2018. She is also a criminal justice professor, has written a book on offender reentry, was deputy director of the Dallas County (Texas) Community Supervision and Corrections Department, and policy and planning director at the New Jersey State Parole Board. She visits campus Nov. 1 and 2.
Jay Gatrell has been provost and vice president of academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University since June 2017. He is a first-generation college graduate and an “economic geographer with interests in human environment interactions” who has a geography doctorate from West Virginia University, the release said. He visits campus Nov. 4 and 5.
Michael Victor has been president of Mercyhurst University, in Pennsylvania, since August 2015. He was formerly president of Lake Erie College, in Ohio, for nine years. “As Mercyhurst president, he has achieved significant growth in fundraising and online academic initiatives,” the release said. He has been an attorney in the corporate law department of a Pennsylvania firm and currently co-chairs the Victor Group, a metals manufacturer. He visits campus Nov. 9 and 10.