A slight majority of West Liberty University’s Board of Governors declined to fire President W. Franklin Evans for plagiarism in the fall.
But no board member voted against publicly reprimanding him, and board Chairman Rich Lucas said back then that the board expected Evans to “implement actions to reunify the campus community” and “rebuild trust.”
Lucas said the board is set to finish officially assessing Evans’ first year of leadership this month. A public divide between Evans and faculty persists.
In a March employee survey, more than 70% of respondents said they disagreed or strongly disagreed with statements like “I am confident in the integrity of President Evans.” Evans, the university’s first Black president, called the survey faulty and biased and said he thinks “race plays a major part” in his faculty’s harsh criticism of him.
Then, at a public meeting Wednesday, Evans criticized faculty over their alleged slow-going on developing a new plagiarism policy. The policy would apply to students, employees and the president.
Evans eventually said Wednesday that his university’s faculty senate doesn’t represent the faculty.
He had briefly touched on the policy’s development when David McKinley, a board member and the same-named congressman’s son, asked Evans, “Were you not involved in drafting this?”
“I was charged with pulling together — getting with the faculty and pulling together a committee to come up with a policy,” Evans said. “I was not charged with doing the policy myself.”
Evans said “I’ve been accused of not advocating and focusing on shared governance, and so this was one of those things that I was taking my hands off of it.”
“I was hoping,” McKinley said, “that something would start to break these barriers down between administration and faculty and this might be that, but it’s not.”
“Ideally, I thought that this was something that was very, very important to them and that they would’ve jumped on it immediately, but that was not the case,” Evans said, with a short laugh, before saying he “had to remind them, say, you know, ‘Are you all doing this?’ My understanding [is] that initially the folks who were working on it kind of dropped off and some others had to come on.”
“How do we overcome this?” McKinley asked. “Honestly, we have got to figure out a way to bring you and the administration together and the faculty and staff in a way to put all this other stuff behind us.”
“I’m not taking it personally because the problem did not arise with me,” Evans replied. “When talking with a previous president and others, this has been an ongoing thing, so it can’t be dropped at my feet in saying you’re the cause of it.”
He told McKinley another administrator would testify that “even when faculty is charged with taking care of something, they choose not to do anything.”
“The question is: Is the senate representative of the actual faculty?” Evans said. “And I would say no — that those who are about their business, those who are about working with students and doing what needs to be done, that’s what they’re doing. They’d rather not spend three hours once a month sitting and talking about stuff that’s really not moving the university forward.”
The president said he’s being inaccurately called obnoxious, demeaning and a bully who throws temper tantrums.
“Eight-nine years ago, I was accused of some of the same things, you know,” McKinley said. “And I came to the realization that my intentions were not always realized — given people’s perceptions of what I was doing were different from my intentions, that I had to rethink my approach.”
He suggested Evans “do a little introspection here.”
“I’m open,” Evans said, “but I’m being accused of things that, I’m like, ‘I wasn’t even there.’”
Diana Barber, policy chairwoman for the faculty senate, said in an interview that “the faculty who worked on the academic integrity policy were involved and active on it from the beginning, you know, until it was finished.”
Robert Gall, who is stepping into the faculty senate chairman role, said “the senate has been elected by the faculty, so I don’t know how we’re not representative.”