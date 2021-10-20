West Liberty University’s president, facing faculty backlash over his plagiarism, narrowly escaped being fired Wednesday by the university’s Board of Governors.
The board emerged Wednesday evening from spending nearly two hours behind closed doors on what their meeting agenda simply called a “personnel matter.” They then voted to fire President W. Franklin Evans, but seven of the dozen board members voted no.
The no votes were from: Student Government Association President Mackenzi Jones, board Chairman Rich Lucas and fellow board members Jamie Evick, Arlene Brantley, Michael Baker, David McKinley and Stephanie Shaw.
The faculty and staff representatives were among the five votes to fire Evans.
Both Evans and Lucas previously admitted that Evans didn’t give proper credit, at least in one speech.
The Northern Panhandle university is paying Evans an annual base salary of $225,000, not including the value of the campus president’s house he lives in for free or his $1,000 monthly vehicle stipend for a vehicle for professional and personal use.
Evans is West Liberty’s first Black president in its 183-year history.
After the failed firing vote Wednesday, the board unanimously approved placing Evans under what it called “disciplinary actions” and said he must report directly to the board “regarding this discipline,” not university human resources.
The motion said the human resources arm of the state Higher Education Policy Commission, the agency that oversees four-year colleges, will help develop “detailed items,” but the university’s board will “meet and decide all disciplinary actions.”