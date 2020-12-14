The state Higher Education Policy Commission’s board approved Monday the compensation for West Liberty University’s new president, W. Franklin Evans, and Evans has signed the contract.
It’s a two-year contract, starting Jan. 1, with a base salary of $225,000 per year.
Atop that, the contract gives Evans a $1,000 monthly vehicle stipend for a vehicle for both professional and personal use. The Northern Panhandle university will, in addition to the vehicle stipend, pay for Evans’ gas while on university business.
The contract requires him and his family to stay in the university president’s house, for free.
Evans, who has been president of Voorhees College, in South Carolina, since August 2016, will be West Liberty’s first Black president in its 183-year history.
The Higher Education Policy Commission is the state’s oversight and policy agency over four-year colleges. No one dissented in Monday’s vote.