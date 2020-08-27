West Liberty University is reopening its search for a new president after four of the five initial finalists for the position dropped out, according to Rich Lucas, chairman of the university’s Board of Governors and search committee.
“The Board of Governors simply thought the field had thinned itself out too much,” Lucas said.
The current president, Stephen Greiner, announced in November 2019 that he planned to retire this past June. But he agreed to stay until a new president took office.
That has turned out to be longer than expected.
On March 5, the university revealed the names of five finalists and announced they’d be visiting later that month.
Then came to COVID-19 shutdowns across the nation, which Lucas blamed for the loss of candidates. He said the university likes to bring finalists to campus to meet the community, but the pandemic shut down flights and campus visits.
“The biggest thing is the students all went home eight weeks early last semester,” he said. “And that was the real freeze because we like the student body -- the Greek Life, the National Honors Society, all of those folks -- to meet the candidates. And [students] were gone and they didn’t come back until last week.”
The university finally brought the remaining two finalists to campus this week.
But one of them, Robert Colvin, vice provost for undergraduate education at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University, said Wednesday he was dropping out, according to the university.
Colvin had just visited the Northern Panhandle campus for the first time, Lucas said.
He said Colvin “said it was personal, he said that the campus, the faculty, the environment, the finances were all -- as expected -- in great shape, but he didn’t fit on the personal side once he had visited campus.”
“He said I’m from Newport News, Virginia, and my wife … we’re socially embedded there and that was about it, honestly,” Lucas said.
That left current West Liberty Provost Brian Crawford as the last remaining finalist. Lucas said even if Colvin had stayed in the running, the board might still have decided to restart the search.
In November 2019, when Greiner said he planned to leave, he said, “I’m going to be 74 years old when I leave, nine years past my retirement date.”
Greiner has said he’ll stay through Thanksgiving, by which point the university hopes to name a new president, Lucas said.
“He is making sacrifices to stay,” Lucas said.
A spokeswoman for the university said applications will be due by Sept. 30.