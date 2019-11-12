West Liberty U. president retiring

West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner is retiring around the end of this academic year, the school announced Tuesday in a news release.
Greiner plans to leave June 30, though he's agreed to stay past that until a new president takes office and to help the transition.
He became president in January 2016.
"It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve West Liberty University during the last four years," Greiner said in the release. "I am grateful to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, board members and everyone who has shared this journey with me, and I am exceptionally proud of the progress we made together."
West Liberty Board of Governors Chairman Pat Ford said in the release that "under President Greiner’s relatively short tenure, West Liberty University has seen one of the largest facility growth periods in years and I have found it refreshing to work with him as a leader. The number of construction projects that have been completed over this time adds value to our university and makes it easier for us to compete nationally."
Ford also said Greiner oversaw an increase in academic programs.
The release also said Greiner helped add two new NCAA Division II team sports: men’s soccer and women’s acrobatics and tumbling.
In the meantime, he oversaw West Liberty's recovery from a budget deficit, the release said.
He has worked in higher education for 46 years, the last 19 as a college president, and he plans to retire to a home he and his wife already own in North Carolina, the release said.
The Board of Governors plans a national search, and a timeline is forthcoming, the release said.