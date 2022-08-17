Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Liberty University Board of Governors Wednesday evening rejected extending university President W. Franklin Evans’ contract for another year, meaning he’s now set to lose his job at the end of December.

The 8-4 vote occurred after the board emerged from a roughly hour-long closed session.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

