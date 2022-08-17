The West Liberty University Board of Governors Wednesday evening rejected extending university President W. Franklin Evans’ contract for another year, meaning he’s now set to lose his job at the end of December.
The 8-4 vote occurred after the board emerged from a roughly hour-long closed session.
Someone then made a motion to extend Evans’ contract a year, that motion was rejected and the board adjourned the meeting without further discussion. The meeting’s online audio was low, but Michael Baker, Arlene Brantley and Stephanie Shaw were heard voting to extend the contract.
“President Evans had no comment,” university spokeswoman Maureen Zambito said in the minutes after the meeting ended. Asked what the board will do about an interim president or a presidential search, board Chairman Rich Lucas noted “the vote was just 15 minutes ago.”
Despite only starting as president Jan. 1, 2021, Evans had already plagiarized in at least three speeches by October, Inside Higher Ed reported. Faculty said they originally discovered this.
Evans then admitted he didn’t give proper credit, at least in one speech. In October, the board voted 7-5 against firing him.
Then, in a March 2022 employee survey, more than 70% of respondents said they disagreed or strongly disagreed with statements like “I am confident in the integrity of President Evans.”
Evans, the Northern Panhandle public university’s first Black president in its more than 180-year history, called the survey faulty and biased. He said he thinks “race plays a major part” in his faculty’s harsh criticism of him.
Then, at a public meeting, Evans criticized faculty over their alleged slow-going on developing a new plagiarism policy. The policy would apply to students, employees and the president.
Evans eventually said that his university’s faculty senate doesn’t represent the faculty.
Lucas declined to elaborate why he no longer supported keeping Evans.
“The entire Board of Governors assessed Dr. Evans’ entire body of work and, you know, we completed the first-year evaluation and we’ve done all diligence,” Lucas said. “Our Board of Governors is very engaged with our university, there are no distant members and each member did the absolutely best thing that they thought for the students of our university.”