West Liberty University's president has already plagiarized in at least three speeches during his first year on the job, Inside Higher Ed reported Tuesday.
President W. Franklin Evans and West Liberty Board of Governors Chairman Rich Lucas have both admitted Evans didn't give proper credit, at least in one speech.
The Northern Panhandle university is paying Evans an annual base salary of $225,000, not including the value of the campus president's house he lives in for free or his $1,000 monthly vehicle stipend for a vehicle for professional and personal use.
Lucas released a statement dated the day before the Inside Higher Ed story published.
“It has come to my and the Board Governors’ attention," Lucas wrote, that Evans "did not give proper attribution to the original authors in his recent speeches. The board believes that this was an oversight by Dr. Evans."
"The WLU Board of Governors believes Dr. Evans is the right person to lead and grow WLU now and for our future," Lucas said.
But Lucas said Wednesday that “the board has not had any kind of formal discussion of course and we plan on talking about it at the regularly scheduled Board of Governors meeting."
When asked then how he knows that the other board members support keeping Evans as president, Lucas said “we've had positive comments, positive feedback during his first nine months. We are not … sloughing off or minimizing this ... but in his first nine months Dr. Evans has been a great leader and the board, to my knowledge, has just been behind him since he started."
"I did not get any kind of commentary or discussion with any board member that would lead me to think otherwise,” Lucas said.
One incident was last month during Evans' convocation speech, a welcome for students. Evans used an online article, "5 Tips For College Freshman [sic] To Help Maximize Year One," without crediting its writer, Robert Farrington.
"In the moment of delivering my address, I failed to properly attribute those particular tips to Mr. Farrington," Evans wrote in a Sept. 20 letter addressed to the "West Liberty Family."
University spokeswoman Maureen Zambito said it was sent to students and employees.
"That is a failure on my part," Evans wrote. "However, that mistake is in no way indicative of a pattern, or a 'bigger picture.' It was merely an oversight, and one for which I am apologetic."
He went on to write that "what I shared, including the '5 Tips,' constitute decades of collected documents, comments, verbal/written exchanges, and other common knowledge accumulated from many different sources. The information is shared so often and by so many that it is considered public knowledge, used repeatedly in various iterations by administrators, faculty, staff and others at numerous colleges and universities."
Farrington's article was published in July of this year.
And, as the Inside Higher Ed article reports, despite Evans saying the "mistake is in no way indicative of a pattern," he had plagiarized in a Juneteenth speech and one in January for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That was his first month on the job.
Inside Higher Ed reported that West Liberty faculty found these past instances after they discovered plagiarism in the September convocation speech.
"It was never my intent to give the impression that those were my exact words, and I failed to identify where the material came from," Evans wrote in a statement this week. "For that, I am sorry. I will make sure it doesn’t happen again.”