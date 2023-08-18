Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Students shuffled into Charleston's West Side Middle School Friday to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger," "My Girl," "Stayin' Alive" and other hits.

Tentative sixth graders to confident eighth graders were greeted enthusiastically by staff and community members outside the main doors.

Teachers, staff and community members welcomed West Side students back to classes early Friday morning. Kanawha County Schools start August 18.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you