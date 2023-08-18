Students shuffled into Charleston's West Side Middle School Friday to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger," "My Girl," "Stayin' Alive" and other hits.
Tentative sixth graders to confident eighth graders were greeted enthusiastically by staff and community members outside the main doors.
Community groups A Few Good Men and A Few Good Women brought local fraternity and sorority members to West Side Middle, Edgewood Elementary, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and South Charleston Elementary to greet the students.
"What better way to start school and start a day, especially on a Friday, than that way with our kids," said West Side Principal Christina Young.
A Few Good Men was founded around the concept that only a few people are needed to make a difference in the community. They've been greeting students on the first day of school for about four years.
Bobby Robinson, with Omega Psi Phi, said it was important for young people to meet positive role models that they'll see every day in their community.
"They'll see us different places, but also to see us in our professional attire and our professional gear — what we do on a daily basis — so they can see us that way and realize they have something to aspire to, to try to give them that motivation and inspiration to keep on going forward," Robinson said.
Robinson was stationed outside Mary C. Snow, where students were more excited about the first day of class than their middle school counterparts. He said men in the group have a relationship with the children through coaching, a STEM program and other community events.
"When kids see that their community is involved they respond," said Carl Chadband from Alpha Phi Alpha, who visited both Mary C. Snow and West Side Middle.
Mary C. Snow Principal Destiny Spencer said the school reached its goals last year and she's looking forward to reaching them again this year.
The school has 340 pre-K through fifth grade students, a population Spencer said was "fairly large" compared to other elementary schools.
"It's just a special place, period," she said. "And the students, the staff, the community — that's what they see."
Back at West Side, Young was celebrating her favorite day of the school year — the first one.
She enjoys getting to see her returning seventh and eighth graders and greeting her new sixth graders. Last year, she went to visit them in all six feeder elementary schools.
"Listen, I don't want you to be afraid on the first day of school," she told them. "You're going to know somebody when you walk in the building."
The school has 355 students, about 100-125 per grade level, Young said. She's in her second year as principal of West Side and sixth year at the school.
Over the summer, her staff came in for a week to learn how to "love, lead and inspire" their students. At West Side Middle, they "create good humans," she said.
This year, Young has a full staff. Staffing has been an issue, and she's had to rely on long-term substitute teachers in the past.
"So this year, to be able to look at my staff and go, 'I have certified people across the board who are here at West Side Middle, here for my kids and are here for all the right reasons,' is a great way to start the school year," she said.
It's the care and compassion of the staff that makes West Side unique, Young said.
She chatted with Bobby Williams, a parent who had dropped his daughter off for the first day.
Williams, who has a daughter in sixth grade and a son in eighth grade at West Side, said the staff work with the kids even when they have struggles and stay in contact with parents.
"I like the direct communication and the way that [Young] goes from classroom to classroom, and it's like everybody makes you feel at home," he said.
Williams talked briefly with Young about his daughter.
"She was looking a little nervous," Young said as she turned to go make sure her student was OK.
