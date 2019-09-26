West Teays Elementary among 3 National Blue Ribbon schools in WV

West Teays Elementary is one of three schools in West Virginia, and among 362 schools nationwide, to be named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Education Department announced Thursday.
The Putnam County school joined Hollywood Elementary, in Raleigh County, and Greenmont Elementary, in Wood County, as West Virginia's winners.
Blue Ribbon Schools fall into one of two categories based on all student scores, scores for student subgroups (such as race) and graduation rates, according to the department.
Exemplary High Performing Schools “are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.” All three West Virginia schools were in this category.
The other category, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, is for schools that are “among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students."
The state schools superintendent nominates the schools. The number of nominations is based on the number of kindergarten through 12th-grade students and schools in each state.
"The Blue Ribbon honorees represent the hard work occurring in our schools and the dedication of our educators, school staff, students and families,” state schools superintendent Steve Paine said in a news release.