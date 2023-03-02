Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State University leadership has announced the reduction of seven faculty positions and phaseout of two degree programs.

In a Wednesday letter to staff and faculty, WVSU President Ericke Cage noted forthcoming "reductions in personnel levels," "phased elimination of underperforming academic programs" and "reduction of non-essential goods and contracted services."

