West Virginia State University leadership has announced the reduction of seven faculty positions and phaseout of two degree programs.
In a Wednesday letter to staff and faculty, WVSU President Ericke Cage noted forthcoming "reductions in personnel levels," "phased elimination of underperforming academic programs" and "reduction of non-essential goods and contracted services."
According to the letter, all affected staff were made aware of the situation on Wednesday morning and impending reductions will begin taking effect at the public, historically Black, land grant university in Institute on May 15.
In a Thursday interview, Cage declined to name the specific degree programs being cut, but said that each currently has fewer than 20 students enrolled and noted the university is making provisions for students to complete their degrees.
Cage termed the school's budget as currently balanced, but said fiscal challenges were "on the horizon" and that altogether the moves would save the university in the neighborhood of $5 million over the next budget cycle.
"It is no secret that the global pandemic and the forthcoming national 'enrollment cliff' has ushered in unprecedented changes to the higher education landscape," Cage said. "Nationally, and here in West Virginia, we are seeing decreases in student enrollment, renewed questions about the value of a college degree, and increased demands from students and parents for more flexibility in the delivery of a college education.
"The reality is that the status quo in higher education will not return, and that as an institution, we must embrace the urgency of now and reposition ourselves for success in this new environment."
According to WVSU's website, enrollment stood at 4,337 in 2019, at the time it featured a 12 to 1 student to faculty ratio. Cage said enrollment has since dropped to around 3,500, with only about 1,600 attending full time. The institution currently employs 250-260 on university side and 90 on the land grant side.
The decline in attendance in part speaks to a larger trend among West Virginia students. According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, statewide college attendance rates among high school seniors fell from 53% in 2012 to 45.9% in 2021.
Changes in funding levels also play a role in an ongoing evaluation process, Cage said.
In 2022, West Virginia legislators approved an outcomes-based funding model for West Virginia colleges, wherein the Higher Education Policy Commission developed a rule that 30% of a college's state allocation could increase or decrease depending on performance indicators.
Indicators include such metrics as degrees completed per 100 students, with bonus points awarded in such areas as at-risk students graduated and state-priority degrees graduated.
The rule also stipulates that any annual reduction in funding would not exceed 5%. That rule will take effect in fiscal year 2024.
Cage said evaluation of degree programs would continue, though to be considered for cuts enrollment would have to be similarly "significantly low" as the two programs currently being eliminated.
"I don't anticipate any additional cuts, but I don't think that's something we can take off the table," Cage said. ". . . The bottom line is we're looking at everything we do at the university and every program to make sure they're operating at the highest level. Those that are not, we're going to have conversations."
Cage said the cuts will occur alongside what officials termed strategic investments, generation of new revenue streams and fundraising to include the institution's second ever capital campaign.