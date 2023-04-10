Attendees were happy Monday as West Virginia State University formally announced WVSU Downtown, a multi-purpose facility to be located in the first and lower floors of the KB&T Center of Charleston.
Renovation work on the space will begin soon, according to a university news release, with a planned opening date in the fall.
“We want to be part of the continued renaissance of the capital city,” said State President Ericke Cage, before a crowd of about 75. “We want this to be a platform of social and economic activity.”
Cage called it a reconnection of State’s involvement with downtown Charleston. The school previously operated the Capitol Theater on Summers Street. That location is now home to a church.
State’s reentry into the downtown is meant to further academic, cultural and social pursuits. Uses range from academic programs, such as cybersecurity, graduate programs in public administration and education, and the home of the West Virginia Center for Public Leadership.
Cage credited the Kanawha County Commission with a $1 million grant to help develop the cybersecurity program. No commissioners attended Monday’s announcement.
ZMM Architects plans to divide the first floor into formal and informal uses, firm principal architect Adam Krason said. The room features grand, large windows and glittery chandeliers, owing to its onetime presence as an upscale bank.
The south, or riverside, section of the floor will be devoted to informal uses, such as alumni gatherings and Extension Service offerings, while the other half will be devoted to academics. Large glass doors will be installed in towering arches to achieve that goal, he said.
The lower level will house more academic space, Krason said.
“This is not just a great day, it’s a big week,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “Great things are happening.”
Cage will be formally inaugurated as State’s 13th president Thursday, a title he has held for nearly a year. Huntington National Bank and State were expected to announce a significant financial contribution to the school, as well. A ceremonial tree planting event also is on tap at the State president’s house.
Brooks McCabe, who owns KB&T Center, smiled broadly Monday. He has looked for tenants for some time, after state government offices moved out and his vision of luxury condos never fully panned out.
“It’s a real pleasure to be here,” he said. “This is a really big deal for downtown. It’s either been not the right tenant or not the right use, one that did not fit with the nature of the space.”
Former Charleston mayor Jay Goldman was given credit for putting State and McCabe together. Goldman was on hand Monday, as was Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw and Insurance Commissioner Allan McVey, a State graduate. West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy also was among the dignitaries.
Goodwin said her son attends State and it has been “money well spent.”
“I’ve watched over the last three years as he has turned into a fine man,” the mayor said.