West Virginia State University junior Cedric Caschetta, is one of 88 finalists for the 2022 Propel Center Student Impact Scholarship.
The Propel Center is designed to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in pursuing careers in entrepreneurship, arts and entertainment, agri-tech, social justice, energy and health. Applicants submitted an online application, and a self-created video or infographic describing how their career interest in one of the designated industry pillars aligned with the Propel mission and vision. Finalists receive $10,000 in academic scholarship funds, along with unique work-based learning opportunities. The scholarship is in collaboration with Apple and Southern Company.
Caschetta is a Criminology with Forensic Investigations major from Lowell, Indiana. He plays football for the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets and aspires to become a civil lawyer.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Caschetta said. “It’s a very humbling thing for me. In high school, you hear about applying for many scholarships because you just don’t know which ones, if any, you will get. This will help me open new doors to what’s next.”
In June 2022, he was named a 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholar by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He attended the National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference in Washington, D.C. Sept. 20-23, 2022.