West Virginia State University junior Cedric Caschetta, is one of 88 finalists for the 2022 Propel Center Student Impact Scholarship.

The Propel Center is designed to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in pursuing careers in entrepreneurship, arts and entertainment, agri-tech, social justice, energy and health. Applicants submitted an online application, and a self-created video or infographic describing how their career interest in one of the designated industry pillars aligned with the Propel mission and vision. Finalists receive $10,000 in academic scholarship funds, along with unique work-based learning opportunities. The scholarship is in collaboration with Apple and Southern Company.

