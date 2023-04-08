West Virginia State University’s 1 p.m. news media event Monday at KB&T Center will signify the school’s new presence downtown and the formal launch of a new president’s administration.
President Ericke Cage will be joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other dignitaries, to announce the school’s impending occupation of the KB&T Center’s first floor and to formally kick off Cage’s inauguration week.
Cage was named State’s interim president in September 2021 and its full-time head in March 2022. His formal inauguration a year later “really comes down to tradition,” he said. “It’s not uncommon. A lot of schools generally wait at least a year.”
As he caps off his first year at the helm, Cage is eager to trumpet the Institute school’s most recent milestone — a downtown center to offer several services, from alumni relations to the operation of certain academic programs.
State will use the first floor of the Capitol Street building to house its cybersecurity innovation center and graduate programs in education and public administration.
“The cybersecurity innovation center will be a blended program,” Cage said. “It’s an academic program but also a reconnection with local businesses in the area, tying them to best practices in cybersecurity.”
The graduate programs downtown are targeted to working adults, said Cage, who came to State after serving in Norfolk State University’s administration. He began his time at West Virginia State in July 2021 as vice president and chief of staff.
A speechwriter for the school’s presidents — among other duties — at Norfolk State, Cage said West Virginia State’s downtown academic mission is aimed at those who need help where they are.
“It’ll generally be working adults taking classes at the end of the day,” he said. “ A lot of our students have come to us after life has thrown them a curveball. What our faculty and staff are giving our students is the tools and confidence to hit a home run in life. That’s what we’re here for.”
The lower three floors of Brooks McCabe’s Renaissance Tower have experienced unsteady occupancy for some time, and Cage said he couldn’t be happier to fill one of them.
“You couldn’t find a better location in the city of Charleston,” he said. “I’d like to describe it as a platform of economic and social mobility. Our mascot is the Yellow Jacket, and this is going to be a hive. We’re bringing the university to downtown Charleston. We have nearly 10,000 alumni who reside and work in the Kanawha Valley.”
Cage said State plans to offer some downtown computer instruction to Kanawha County secondary students, with help from a $700,000 Kanawha County Commission grant.
State is developing a full four-year cybersecurity degree, along with a minor, and is engaged in cybersecurity research with Marshall University. It also is ramping up the first doctorate degree it has offered, one in educational leadership.
The West Virginia State Extension Service will have a presence downtown, as will alumni leaders and an admissions officer.
“The alumni office will use the space as an event space,” he said, “for mixers and receptions.”
Student artwork will be displayed in the new center. Faculty members will give lectures on timely topics. It’s general good fortune to be reconnecting West Virginia State with downtown Charleston, Cage said.
He said he is excited to be next to the newly renovated Kanawha County Library, as well as near the City Center at Slack Plaza, a handsome new park in the middle of town.
The new president also has Norfolk State experience in government relations, or lobbying, as most people know it.
“It was useful at [West Virginia] State during the legislative session,” Cage said. “This year, we got the support of leadership to secure $4.3 million for our land grant match. The Legislature reaffirmed our commitment to support West Virginia State University.”
Land grant institutions receive federal money, through states, for the teaching of agriculture, science, military science and engineering. Abraham Lincoln pioneered the program in 1862, and it has since broadened to include other academic programs.
“When I arrived on campus in July 2021, the university faced a crisis in leadership,” Cage said. “My predecessor had just resigned. A lot of uncertainty and anxiety. We’ve done a lot of work over the last two years to bring our community back together. We are a part of the fabric of this community. In almost any profession, you’re going to find a West Virginia State alumnus.”
State’s most famous alumnus is likely NASA scientist Katherine Johnson, the subject of a 2016 film, “Hidden Figures.” Other notables are Black NBA pioneer Earl Lloyd and civil rights leader and minister Leon Sullivan. Closer to home, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is another graduate.
West Virginia State is an HBCU, which stands for Historically Black College and University. Cage said the school will never lose sight of its heritage, although State’s enrollment is overwhelmingly white.
“Over time, the demographics have changed, and the university has changed with those demographics,” Cage said. “We consider ourselves a living laboratory of human relations — open, accessible and inclusive. We never lose sight of our heritage. We do remind our students of that, and what our history looks like. We have an appreciation for it.”