West Virginia State University’s 1 p.m. news media event Monday at KB&T Center will signify the school’s new presence downtown and the formal launch of a new president’s administration.

President Ericke Cage will be joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other dignitaries, to announce the school’s impending occupation of the KB&T Center’s first floor and to formally kick off Cage’s inauguration week.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmedia

llc.com.

