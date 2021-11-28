West Virginia University’s esports team brought home its first national championship after Noah Johnson won the LevelNext Madden National Championship last week.
Johnson's victory earned him $25,000. He became the first player in the event's history to go undefeated.
On Wednesday, the freshman followed up that win with an even bigger payday at the Madden Championship Series Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament -- this time playing as an individual, not for the school team.
Johnson won the $250,000 event, one of four major "Madden NFL" professional tournaments hosted by the game's developer and publisher, Electronic Arts. His prize was a cool $75,000 and plenty of bragging rights.
A native of Maryland, Johnson is studying economics at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics. He originally enrolled at the University of Maryland last year, but when WVU esports director and coach Joshua Steger invited him to check out the campus, Johnson said he felt he would fit in well in Morgantown.
“We went to go tour campus, and then he committed three days later,” Steger said.
“I chose West Virginia because I really like the atmosphere,” Johnson said. “When Josh reached out with West Virginia, I came and visited. I’d never been here before, but I came and visited, and it was just a great fit and checked all the boxes.”
Steger said that when you think of an esports coach, you need to think of a traditional coach. Steger runs different plays to see how defenses react, and he has to help with time management and when to throw the ball away.
Most importantly, Steger tries to instill a mental toughness in his players, because he can't talk to them once a game begins.
“Most of the time when you’re in your traditional sports — football and basketball — the coach is there on the court,” Steger said. “For esports, it’s completely different. Once Noah goes into the game, I have to be hands-off.”
For Johnson, he said he never saw competitive gaming as an avenue until he was 16 years old, when he started participating in online tournaments. He didn’t light the gaming world on fire when he started, but he persisted through some tough losses. The victories soon followed.
As his interest in esports grew, he saw some of the same players he went up against in online lobbies competing and winning tournaments.
“The first tournament I made, EA pays for you to travel out,” Johnson said. “I was going to [Las] Vegas, and my parents thought it was a scam.”
While there aren’t any more collegiate tournaments scheduled for this year, Steger said he is looking forward to growing the esports program at WVU. Currently, the university is recruiting esports athletes for the 2022-23 school year, and scholarships are available. The NCAA does not oversee esports as it does traditional sports.
“I hope that people understand there are opportunities for people that love to play video games,” Steger said. “This place is inclusive and we’re going to try to bring that inclusivity to the entirety of West Virginia."