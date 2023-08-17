Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- When freshman Hannah Blakely moved into her dorm earlier this week, she prepared to pursue her dream career at her dream college. She had no idea West Virginia University would plan to discontinue her major the next day.

“I had moved in, and then I got the email and I was like, ‘What? What am I supposed to do?’” Blakely said.

Lauren Taylor is the executive news editor and Ashley Cumpston is the events editor of The Daily Athenaeum, the West Virginia University student newspaper. This article is reprinted with permission.

