What happens to poorer WV students, or those who score low on tests? Interactive online system finally reveals educational fate

Only 29 percent of the adults who were West Virginia public high school sophomores about a decade ago have since earned a college certificate or degree.
That rate gets cut in half if you only look at the sophomores who were getting free or reduced-price lunches back then, but the rate jumps to 41 percent if you exclude those students.
Before West Virginia began using the SAT as its high school standardized test, how accurate were the state’s old tests in predicting whether students wouldn’t have much luck beyond high school?
Around 2009, 85 percent of the 11th-grade public school students who scored less than “proficient” in both math and reading earned a high school diploma anyway. The low-scorers’ diploma-earning rate was actually slightly higher than the rate for public 11th-graders overall.
Yet, fast-forward, and even a decade later, only one in 10 of the low-scorers have earned any type of college certificate or degree.
In contrast, 97 percent of students who scored at least proficient in both subjects earned high school diplomas, and 56 percent of these students went on to achieve some sort of college certificate or degree.
Looking again at public high school juniors overall around 2009, you can see huge chunks of them gave up on advancing — or were unable to find the money or time to advance — their education as they aged. Of those 11th-graders overall:
- The vast majority, 82 percent, earned high school diplomas.
- But, only 60 percent enrolled in college.
- Then, only 53 percent continued on in college.
- Finally, only 29 percent earned a college degree or certificate.
Seeing these long-term trends — and answering questions or posing new ones regarding these trends — is possible because of the state’s new interactive, online, Statewide Longitudinal Data System (SLDS).
It’s part of the broader new Explorer data portal, which you can access by going to wvhepc.edu and clicking on Data and Publication Center in the bar at the top of the page.
SLDS allows users to not only see the fates of West Virginia students as a whole, but to narrow the field to see what portion of students finished college from particular counties, or even individual schools.
Users can also filter by test scores, socioeconomic status, sex and race and whether students were in special education or took high school courses that could grant them college credit.
Those filters aren’t available if you drop down to the individual county or school level.
Chris Treadway, research and policy senior director for the state’s higher education oversight agencies, said that, to ensure privacy, the data is matched and scrubbed using computers so that not even in-house researchers would be able to identify a particular student.
Treadway said SLDS is the result of collaboration between the higher education agencies, the state Department of Education and WorkForce West Virginia.
“What we found,” Treadway said, “was that our colleagues in the Department of Education sort of lost track of students once they graduated and left high school. They didn’t really know much about what happened to them beyond high school, we didn’t know a whole lot about them before they came to us … and then we lost track of them when they graduated or stopped out.”
“And then WorkForce didn’t know anything about them, other than how much money there were making and whether they were working in West Virginia,” he said.
The data has limitations. For one, some people continue furthering their education even more than a decade after graduating high school, so only time will tell the full picture.
“Census estimates suggest educational attainment rates will continue to rise as cohorts age into their late 20s,” the database’s methodology section notes.
The database also only tracks public schoolers, and only tracks students back to their sophomore year in high school.
Also, the proportion of public school 10th-graders not getting high school diplomas may be overstated because students who later transferred to any out-of-state high schools or any private schools or home school may not be counted as getting a regular West Virginia high school diploma.
“I think it’s a great start,” Treadway said, “to find those students who may just need a little bit of a leg up.”
He said the database may change frequently over the next few years as new data and features are added.