If you’re the parent of a Kanawha County public school student, you only have through Tuesday to choose among three very different fall school options for your child.
Here are some questions answered -- as best we can -- about the state’s school reopening plans. We note throughout information that’s specific to Kanawha.
Most of this information comes from written plans and the governor's news conferences. Officials are also quoted for additional information.
When will schools reopen?
On Sept. 8, public schools must reopen. Private schools are also allowed to then.
Will all counties reopen?
Yes -- at least online.
In-person? That’s muddier.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday a color-coded plan that could force schools to return to remote-only education. But it will be based on metrics he hasn’t released.
Even counties that are allowed to reopen in-person may not do that immediately.
Kanawha is asking children to show up to schools one day in the first week, with different grade levels coming different days, for orientation. Students who want to go online-only don't have to show up.
Friday, Sept. 11, will be online education for all students.
The following week, half of the Kanawha students enrolled in in-person education will attend for two days and learn virtually three days, and the other half will attend two different days and learn virtually three. The week after that will be the same.
This halving will be done alphabetically by last name, but the exact letter split and days for each half haven’t been announced.
On Sept. 28, Kanawha plans to have in-person schooling five days a week, for those who choose, save for prekindergarten. Prek Fridays will be for home visits, conferences and planning.
Any part of Kanawha's plan could change.
Do private schools have to follow the state Department of Education's safety requirements?
No. At least, they’re not required to yet.
"We're still working on that," Justice said.
Education department spokeswoman Christy Day said state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch doesn’t have jurisdiction over these schools.
The governor has not mandated they follow the department's rules.
What are my child’s options?
Basically, you have four:
1. In-person instruction -- five days per week or fewer, depending on what your county is offering.
2. Online-only instruction -- either through the state virtual school program or, if your county offers it, a county-specific virtual program
3. Private school
4. Home school
Do attendance and truancy laws apply?
Yes.
This applies whether your student is not attending in-person classes or not attending or participating in online or remote education.
Will enough employees show up to schools for in-person education?
It's unknown at this time.
Burch said, "I've not ever felt that that 'what if' is actually anything serious."
"The majority of teachers I'm talking to are absolutely anxious to get back and support our children," he said.
What are the differences between the online options?
Despite the following terms seeming synonymous, they are not the same.
Remote: You can’t pick this one -- it refers to the mandated distance education that would only come into play if the governor orders your local school or entire county to pause in-person instruction.
eLearning: This is a Kanawha-specific online learning option. Your county may offer something similar -- if not, skip to the “virtual” option below.
The eLearning option will use Kanawha teachers and the Schoology online system. In most cases, these would be the same ones students would’ve had in-person.
You can pick this path from the outset. And if you pick in-person but the governor triggers the “remote” mandate, your child will be forced into this path until in-person is again allowed.
This will involve live online instruction, but it’s unclear how much.
“This will be dependent upon grade level,” said Briana Warner, Kanawha’s spokesperson. “At the elementary level, there may only be two hours of direct instruction and then additional time for smaller groups or conferences. At the higher levels, it will follow their normal school schedule much more closely and they’ll be required to log in for their classes.”
“Some schools may offer paper packets and parents/students [at any level] can always download and print assignments out of Schoology,” Warner said.
But daily attendance is required and daily activity expected, so it seems unlikely that families without home internet access can use this. Parents must confirm that internet is available during the day.
Plus, teacher support will only be available during the school day.
“Parents will need to be involved and engaged in the eLearning experience, especially at the elementary level,” Kanawha's plan says.
This path is open to prek-12th grade.
All in the eLearning crowd will be given an iPad, save for students from prek to second grade. Kanawha may be able to provide them to these younger kids, but it’s not guaranteed. You don't need an Apple product to participate.
Virtual: The separate “virtual” option in Kanawha and elsewhere is connected to the state program. These classes are often taught by Florida teachers.
In Kanawha, they may be taught by county or West Virginia teachers.
This option is self-paced, though Kanawha’s site says students must complete courses by the end of the semester on Jan. 15.
This is available to everyone but prek. All students in Kanawha using this will be provided an iPad.
Will we be able to get internet access?
That's unclear.
Justice announced Wednesday 1,000 free internet connectivity locations.
He said these locations would include all K-12 schools, plus many colleges, libraries and state parks.
The education department said all 1,000 “already offer some level of connectivity,” and money will go to boost or broadcast the Wi-Fi beyond walls at those sites. You could pick it up in the parking lot, for instance.
But if you don’t have transportation to these sites, your chances are murkier. Justice said bus transportation to these locations would be provided, but the head of the union that represents many bus drivers has said there’s a driver shortage.
So did Burch, the state superintendent, in a conversation before last week.
Kanawha schools superintendent Tom Williams said Kanawha applied for a grant to provide families Wi-Fi hotspots to give them internet at their homes.
He also said the county is planning to upgrade the speed of the Wi-Fi internet provided by buses that can be parked in communities.
But Kanawha hasn’t yet gotten word on whether the grant will be approved.
“Parents should check with their cell phone company,” Kanawha's plan says. “Many of them are offering hotspot service for free or low cost for students who may be affected by lack of internet during this time.”
And, for families in Suddenlink’s area who have never been customers, Kanawha says the company offers low cost/free internet to "those who may qualify due to need." Call 844-358-3147 or visit alticeadvantageinternet.com.
Will this be like remote learning in the spring?
We’ll see.
Williams, the Kanawha schools superintendent, said it won't be. The state superintendent said he's looking for more accountability, and the statewide standardized tests may return.
Kanawha's plan says that, no matter what path a student takes, “there will not be an option for extra-credit or assignments not counting.”
Have teachers been trained for online education?
Regarding teachers in the self-paced “virtual” option, the state says yes.
Regarding other teachers, like those assigned to the county-specific “eLearning” programs like Kanawha’s, perhaps not.
The state and county said they have provided optional training. The state had a “Professional Learning Forum,” and there’s a website with the recorded sessions.
Warner said “teachers’ contracts do not begin until Aug. 19, so nothing can be mandatory until that time.”
“We have offered voluntary online trainings and voluntary one-on-one in person support trainings throughout the summer,” she said.
Kanawha's plan said “daily webinars are recorded so that teachers can refer back or watch at their own leisure."
Can my child participate in sports, other extracurriculars and afterschool programs if they’re online-only?
Sort of. Transportation is still a lingering question.
If the governor pauses in-person instruction, sports stop.
In Kanawha, even online-only kids can participate in extracurriculars and sports, but the Third Base afterschool program is only open to in-person students at existing locations.
In Kanawha, extracurriculars won't be available for online-only students during the day. But classes like art, music and choir will be provided via eLearning.
What are the safety precautions on buses?
The state is allowing a maximum of two students per seat, unless they are all siblings. Kanawha will go up to this maximum.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend one student per seat, with skipped rows, but the state superintendent said there aren't enough buses to follow this guideline.
On buses, the state is recommending, but not requiring, all students to wear “face coverings.” Kanawha, at least, is requiring students on buses wear masks.
The state is only requiring bus drivers to wear face coverings or shields while loading and unloading students. Same for Kanawha.
Kanawha’s plan says the “bus will operate with enough windows down to circulate the air.”
Will masks be required in face coverings?
Not really.
The state allows for multiple exceptions, including a broad one for middle and high schoolers to not have to wear them if social distancing can be maintained.
"Face coverings are required of all staff when they cannot provide instruction in a socially distanced manner," the state's plan says.
Kanawha's plan isn't much more strict, if at all.
Will there be social distancing?
The state is requiring markings in schools to remind students to stay 6 feet apart.
Kanawha says class sizes depend on how many students go the online-only routes.
“Based on community feedback, we believe that the number of students present at a school will be low enough for social distancing,” its plan says. “Individual schools are coming up with plans should a class or classes be too large for social distancing.”
Among Kanawha’s social distancing strategies, Kanawha schools will stagger classes in the hallways.
Also, Kanawha says students will only attend Related Arts on alternating days or weeks, which should reduce hallway transitions.
Will there be mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff?
The state isn’t requiring it.
Will parents be notified of positive cases?
The state hasn’t yet made this clear statewide.
In Kanawha, yes.
Its plan says “if a person [visitor, student, and/or employee] with COVID-19 was in the school setting while infectious, school and/or county administrators [will] coordinate with local health authorities to notify staff and families immediately while maintaining compliance with FERPA and all other state and federal laws.”
What happens if a case is identified in a school?
The governor said it hasn't been decided yet whether one infection, or any particular number of infections, would shutter a school.
Kanawha’s plan says the state Department of Education is working on “a recommended procedure for districts to use,” and Kanawha says it will meet soon with the local health department on the issue.
But the county’s plan does at least say “if cases spike in one school, one community or the district, the school or district will close for a period of at least two weeks and all of those in-person students will resort to eLearning automatically.”
"Spike" isn't defined.
How do I feed my kids?
Almost every child enrolled in public schools is at least eligible for free school meals -- even if they’re in one of the virtual options.
But it's unclear how the online-only kids will get the food, especially if they don't have transportation. Again, the state may lack bus drivers.
"I will promise you, beyond belief, that we will get our kids fed," Justice said. But he hasn't clarified how.
Forty-three of West Virginia’s 55 counties, including Kanawha, offer free meals to all public schoolers.
Ten more counties have one or more schools that can serve everyone free meals, and only Monongalia and Putnam counties have no such schools.
Still, even those counties have particular kids who qualify.
Kanawha, despite the governor's promise, has only said that online-only kids will have a meal pick-up option. There will be four or five pick-up sites.
Kanawha will deliver meals to bus stops if Justice orders in-person instruction to cease.
The county's plan says in-person meals may be served in multiple ways, including in cafeterias, outside and in classrooms. Cafeterias are limited to no more than 50% capacity statewide.