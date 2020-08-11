If you do, or don’t, want your county’s public schools to cancel in-person classes, which leaders should you try to persuade?
County? State? Are you barking up the wrong tree? Are officials passing the buck?
Who can make that pivotal educational decision that, this year, also can mean life or death: Will classrooms reopen?
While students statewide are being offered an online-only education option, even providing them the option of in-person classes might spread COVID-19. It might spread it to school employees — who, unlike students, are generally being required to show up — and to the broader community.
Reporters and others have focused on Gov. Jim Justice, who still hasn’t decided which counties can or can’t have in-person classes.
County school superintendents are saying only the governor can order all classrooms in a county to close.
“I cannot answer with any certainty whose mouth that came out of and when,” said Stephen Wotring, superintendent of Preston County and head of West Virginia’s county superintendents’ association. “I just know that we are operating under the understanding that only the governor has the right.”
Kanawha County’s superintendent echoed this when he didn’t even propose to his school board the idea of keeping all students on “remote learning.”
Joshua Weishart, a West Virginia University law professor, said remote learning for all might not even legally be considered a school closure. In remote learning, school meals still may be delivered to students and teachers would try to continue teaching them online.
“And if it’s not a school closure,” Weishart said, “then, clearly, the superintendents have authority and discretion.”
If remote learning for all is legally considered closure, state law says that’s within the county superintendents’ purview, too.
“The county superintendent shall ... close a school temporarily when conditions are detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the pupils,” state law says.
“There’s no ambiguity there,” said Weishart, who specializes in education law and policy.
“This impression that you’re getting from county superintendents that they don’t have the power to close or go to remote learning, that baffles me because there’s clear statutory authority,” he said.
Weishart also pointed out this other piece of state law:
“Any school or schools may be closed by proper authorities on account of the prevalence of contagious disease, conditions of weather or any other calamitous cause over which the board has no control.”
He said his preliminary research found a West Virginia Supreme Court case that determined county superintendents are among those “proper authorities.”
Howard Seufer Jr., who has practiced school law for about 40 years, said he hasn’t been able to definitively explore the possibilities. But he noted multiple things to consider.
Seufer, who works for the private firm Bowles Rice and often defends county school systems, noted the same two lines of state law that Weishart cited.
Seufer also recalled the 2018 and 2019 school worker strikes. During those, county superintendents closed their schools before each strike day, citing issues like not having enough staff to safely supervise children. Putnam County, by contrast to the other counties, decided to technically stay open in 2019.
Both Seufer and Weishart said the situation is more complex if different people — say, the governor, the state Board of Education or health officials — disagreed with a county superintendent or with one another on closing schools.
Seufer wrote in an email: “I’m unaware of legal authority or precedent clearly providing how differences of opinion among the various officials and entities would be resolved.”
The state school board is powerful — the West Virginia Constitution gives it “general supervision” power over public schools. State laws that interfere with that supervision are invalid. And it’s a separate executive agency from the Governor’s Office.
Seufer also noted a line in state law that provides the state superintendent, whom the state board hires and fires, with “general supervision” power over county superintendents and county school board members.
The governor also may have the emergency power to close schools — but not exclusive power.
Moreover, Weishart said, “I think it would be a strained reading of the law to say the governor has the authority to keep schools open.”
Schools staying open might be what West Virginia is heading toward if superintendents continue to insist that only Justice has the closure power.
But neither the Governor’s Office nor the Department of Education, which the state school board and superintendent oversee, have answered whether they’ve told counties they can’t decide to keep classrooms closed. Nor have those agencies answered questions on who actually has this authority.
Education Department general counsel Heather Hutchens did write in an email early Tuesday evening that “remote learning is not a closure.”
“Remote learning presents an inherent challenge to providing an equitable education to all students,” Hutchens wrote. “This can only be disrupted in the most egregious of circumstances and for a brief period of time. To deny this right, there must be [a] clear and present threat.”
But she wrote that just such a threat might currently exist: “In this case, it would be the prevalence of the immediate and direct health crisis/emergency, the COVID-19 and the declared state of emergency.”
Wotring, the superintendent who heads the West Virginia Association of School Administrators, said, “we understand that we do not have the authority to say ‘OK we’re 100% remote learning now.’ ”
“That authority rests only with the governor,” he said.
But he said he couldn’t remember where that idea came from. He said neither his county nor his group has had lawyers determine if county superintendents can’t make the call.
Last week, Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams didn’t even present his board members with an option to keep all classrooms closed. He just presented paths for in-person and a mixture of that and online classes, and the board opted to start with the mixture and transition soon to in-person.
“Only the governor can shut down schools in a situation like this,” Williams said.
He said he heard this from the state Department of Education, but he couldn’t recall exactly where.
Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner, when asked what convinced Williams of this, wrote in an email that “our interpretation of the guidance provided to districts on remote learning has been that 100% remote learning should only be used in the case of requirement by the Governor.”
Jay O’Neal, a Kanawha teacher who’s pushing to require about two weeks of no new coronavirus cases before a county reopens classrooms in-person, said, “when I talk to teachers, everyone seems confused.”
“Snow days happen at the county level, that seems to be a call at the county level,” he said. “So we always wonder: Does this have to be a state thing?”