Clendenin Elementary Tour Tom Williams
ZMM Architects & Engineers principal architect Adam Krason (left) shows Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers (left), Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams the progress in Clendenin Elementary’s construction in April. The Kanawha County Board of Education gave Williams a positive evaluation for his work this year. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams on Thursday received a positive evaluation from the board of education.

During a 7:30 a.m. meeting at the central offices in Charleston, the board went into executive session to discuss Williams’ job performance. After meeting behind closed doors, the board issued a statement expressing satisfaction with Williams’ work over the last year.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

