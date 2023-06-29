Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams on Thursday received a positive evaluation from the board of education.
During a 7:30 a.m. meeting at the central offices in Charleston, the board went into executive session to discuss Williams’ job performance. After meeting behind closed doors, the board issued a statement expressing satisfaction with Williams’ work over the last year.
“The board has set very important ongoing goals for Dr. Williams focusing on graduation rates, the Elkview area FEMA projects and more. After a thorough review of his goals and performance, the board is happy to once again report a very positive evaluation,” the board said in its statement. “We continue to be pleased with Dr. Williams’ leadership and vision for Kanawha County Schools.”
Williams, who has been superintendent for the past three years, said he was content with the evaluation and his positive relationship with the board.
"We have an excellent school system. Of course, there’s always room for improvement, and that’s what we aim to do moving forward,” Williams said.
Williams said he and the board have a common focus on literacy and numeracy.
"I think we work well together. Our main focus is how can we increase student literacy and how can we increase their math skills? Our board is very student-focused, and I’m very student-focused,” he said. “Of course, we don’t always agree on how things can be done, but we’re able to work things out in an adult, civil manner.”
Williams’ most recent challenge was the consolidation of three of the county’s elementary schools. The state board recently approved the county’s request to consolidate Grandview, Marmet, and George C. Weimer elementary schools. The consolidations, which take effect in the 2024-2025 school year, are unfortunate but necessary due to a loss in funding, Williams said.
“We all like our small schools and I wish we could keep them, but our funding formula from the state is based on student population,” Williams said. “When we’ve lost 4,400 kids in the last 10 years, we can’t continue to maintain that. It’s just not good to close schools, but you know sometimes we just don’t have a choice."
Another major challenge has been the recovery efforts after the 2016 flood in Clendenin that destroyed Herbert Hoover High School and Clendenin Elementary. The new Hoover High School is located in Elkview and will be finished by fall, with Clendenin Elementary opening the following year.
“Those folks on the Elk River, they have been so patient and so kind throughout this whole process. You know, it’s been seven years now, which is hard to believe,” Williams said.
One of the major challenges for the future will be coping with the effect of population loss on student enrollment and, therefore, school funding.
“Loss of population is an issue and, hopefully, we’ll gain population in the area so that we can have more kids in our schools,” Williams said. “But any time you lose student population, then according to our funding formula that the state Legislature has, then we have to look at cutting staff and perhaps closing schools as well."
Student discipline and how it affects the overall picture of education in West Virginia is also another concern. Williams noted that during Thursday’s meeting, the board put proposed changes to the county’s student discipline policy out for public comment. The policy changes, which were approved on first reading, are available for review and comment for the next 30 days on the Kanawha County Schools website.
“You know, we’re trying to keep kids in school. We’re trying to be creative. We try to do counseling with our kids. We have psychologists available to work with our kids and their families, just to try to get to the root cause of the problem,” Williams said.
Williams explained the aim of the proposed changes is to provide principals with more flexibility and discretion in addressing different levels of offenses. For example, rather than giving a student the standard five-day suspension for fighting, the principal can evaluate situations on a case-by-case basis and levy a punishment that better fits the offense.
“Maybe we don’t have to suspend for five days, maybe we can suspend for three days. That’s the way we’re moving. It helps keep them in school. Or, if they have to be out, maybe not out as long,” Williams said. “Our administrators weighed in heavily on the proposed policy. We met with them, they gave their thoughts and opinions, and they’ve been supportive of it. It’s a real tightrope that we have to walk, and there’s always someone that’s not happy."
Looking to the future, Williams said public education must continue to consider the entire picture of each student’s life in order to be successful. He emphasized the school system's commitment to supporting students in need.
“I think that if we can help them with some of the other things that are going on in their lives, then their behavior in school will be better,” Williams said. “You know, if a child is not able to sleep at night, if they don’t have food, if they eat lunch with us and they don’t have anything again until breakfast the next morning, that’s not good. We just sort of have to be a one-stop shop now because our kids need us."
Reflecting on his 38-year career in education in Kanawha County, Williams shared his gratitude for the opportunities he has been given. He was a teacher at St. Albans High School for seven years and worked elsewhere as a counselor and assistant principal before returning to St. Albans High, where served as principal for 10 years.
Later, he worked in the central office as assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent before being named superintendent of schools in 2020.
“I’m blessed to have this job,” he said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive