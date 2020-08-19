Estimates suggest parents and caregivers of West Virginia pre-K through 12th-grade public school students are overwhelmingly sending their children back into classrooms this fall, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state Department of Education.
Despite an online-only option offered to all, state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said Wednesday the latest numbers project nearly eight in 10 public school students are returning to in-person classes.
With such a high percentage of children entering schools, social distancing might be difficult. And smaller airborne particles possibly reduce the effectiveness of social distancing alone.
This highlights a hole in the state's school reopening plans: There is no strong statewide mandate that students or school employees wear masks.
Neither the Education Department, which Burch oversees, nor the state Board of Education, which oversees Burch, nor Gov. Jim Justice, who has taken chief responsibility over the pandemic response, has mandated this.
When asked why not on Wednesday, Justice deferred to Burch, who said, "We absolutely will be looking at additional requirements for mask wearing."
Individual county school systems may decide to be more strict than the existing state mandates. Kanawha County, for instance, has strengthened its mask requirements since it revealed its school reopening plan on Aug. 3.
"Face coverings are required of all staff. Masks and shields are both acceptable," Kanawha's plan says. "Unless medically waived, students grades PreK (prekindergarten) and above are required to wear face coverings at all times. Masks can be from home. The school will also have masks available."
Georgia and Israel have seen outbreaks in schools that didn't require masks, The New York Times has reported.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students and school employees wear masks. So does the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So do the authors of suggestions published in JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association.
The West Virginia Department of Education’s own reopening guidance references and links to these three sets of recommendations. It also quotes Dr. Clay Marsh.
Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, has said that, if West Virginia could reach 80% compliance with mask wearing, that would curb the virus equal to having a vaccine or effective treatment.
The state Education Department’s guidance notes that “most guidance (locally and nationally) either requires or strongly recommends the use of face coverings in public. The science continues to support the same as these items reduce air droplets produced when people speak, sing, yell, cough and sneeze.”
Yet, while recommending masks, the Education Department’s guidance doesn’t mandate them in classrooms or buses or among students in their “core groups” or when social distancing can be maintained.
The four-color school reopening plan the state revealed Friday doesn’t require that students wear masks at all times until a county hits orange. That’s when schools would be on the brink of being ordered to close.
Even at orange, only students in grades six and above are firmly required to wear masks.
Orange does require masks for third- through fifth-graders when they’re in “congregant settings,” but that’s not defined.
To show how rare the orange level currently is, only two of the state’s 55 counties were in it as of Tuesday. Those were Lincoln and Mingo.
Counties turn orange if they reach a population-adjusted average of 10 new cases per day over the previous seven days.
Kanawha is averaging 9.4 new cases per day, making it the closest county to turning orange. Boone, at 9.3, Cabell, at 8.4, and Mercer, at 8.0, were the next closest.
The JAMA suggestions, made by a doctor at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University and the dean of its school of education, say “staff and older students should wear cloth face coverings, particularly when it is difficult to maintain distancing.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics says, "cloth face coverings can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older, including the vast majority of children with special health conditions, with rare exception."
"Face coverings will be essential for children to safely return to school, child care and other group settings," its guidance says. "In addition to protecting the child, the use of cloth face coverings significantly reduces the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to other children and adults."
The CDC guidance urges schools to “teach and reinforce use of cloth face coverings.”
“Face coverings may be challenging for students (especially younger students) to wear in all-day settings such as school,” the CDC notes, before immediately saying “face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Individuals should be frequently reminded not to touch the face covering and to wash their hands frequently.”
Burch said during Justice's daily pandemic briefing Wednesday that "we've asked DHHR [the state Department of Health and Human Resources] and Dr. Marsh to have a discussion with us."
Marsh, who also was there, then said, “I will just say very briefly, because we have not finalized this meeting, that we are very committed to adhering to the highest-standard CDC guidelines, and others that make recommendations, to make the classrooms as safe as possible for all involved. So, more to follow.”