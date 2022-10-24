Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia public school students have hit record lows on the U.S. Education Department’s national test for fourth- and eighth-graders, in the assessment’s first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

While national average scores dropped from before the pandemic, the 2022 results released Monday show West Virginia had some of the steepest declines, leading to the lowest scores in the more than two decades of comparable data.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

