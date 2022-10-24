West Virginia public school students have hit record lows on the U.S. Education Department’s national test for fourth- and eighth-graders, in the assessment’s first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While national average scores dropped from before the pandemic, the 2022 results released Monday show West Virginia had some of the steepest declines, leading to the lowest scores in the more than two decades of comparable data.
No states achieved statistically significant score increases in math or reading from 2019 to 2022.
“We did not expect it to be this bad,” said Sonya White, the West Virginia Department of Education’s teaching and learning officer. “I mean, nationally, it’s bad, but we didn’t think it would be this significant.”
Gov. Jim Justice ordered school classrooms closed in March 2020 through the end of that school year, ushering in “remote learning” in this internet-deficient state.
In fits and starts, public schools began opening in fall 2020. In January 2021, the West Virginia Board of Education, which oversees the state education department, began ordering county school systems to offer at least some in-person instruction.
Michele Blatt, the department’s deputy superintendent of academic achievement and support, surmised that insufficient broadband internet access “expands the issues that we have in West Virginia that other states may not be as impacted by.”
This National Assessment of Educational Progress is generally given to a statistically representative sample of fourth- and eighth-graders every two years, but it wasn’t in 2020 or 2021 amid the pandemic. Students took the 2022 test between January and March on tablet computers.
A blind spot: The test doesn’t measure private- or home-schooled students’ performance. West Virginia and Arizona have passed essentially universal nonpublic school voucher programs that provide public money to families to home- or private-school their children.
But the West Virginia Republican lawmakers who created that program didn’t implement a state standardized test for these students to monitor their progress and compare them with public school students. And the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which draws the eyes of researchers nationally, also doesn’t track them.
Unless noted otherwise, the following data comparisons focus only on changes that are statistically significant. The scores are on a 500-point scale.
In reading this year, West Virginia public school fourth-graders scored a 205 on average, below the 216 national average.
That 205 average is down from the state’s 213 score in 2019 and 1998. That is the furthest back comparable reading test data goes for West Virginia.
Statistically, that 205 is lower than the averages in 45 other states. It ties with only four states and Washington, D.C., and exceeds no states.
The eight-point score decline from 2019 to 2022 was the steepest of any states but Delaware, which lost nine points, and Virginia, which dropped 10. West Virginia’s drop was statistically, not significantly different from those two states, the U.S. Education Department said.
West Virginia eighth-graders averaged a 249 in reading, compared to the nation’s 259. That 249 is down from 256 in 2019 and 262 in 1998. It’s lower than 44 other states, tied with five others plus D.C., and higher than none.
Comparable math score data goes back to 2000, instead of 1998. Before 2000, certain student accommodations weren’t provided in math testing.
In math, Mountain State fourth-graders averaged 226, under the country’s 235.
That 226 was down from 231 in 2019 but statistically the same as in 2000, when West Virginia was only one point below the nation. In 2022, this was the only subject and grade combination where students didn’t set a record low.
This also was the only subject and grade combination in which West Virginia beat any other state: it exceeded New Mexico and D.C. It statistically tied seven other states.
In eighth-grade math, West Virginia students averaged 260, below the nation’s 273. The 260 is down from 272 in 2019 and from 266 in 2000. The 12-point plunge from 2019 to 2022 was tied only by Delaware, and exceeded only by Oklahoma’s 13-point plummet. West Virginia and Oklahoma’s declines were statistically not significantly different, the U.S. Education Department said.
Forty-eight states averaged higher than 260, and West Virginia managed only to tie, but not beat, New Mexico and D.C.
Urban districts more resilientThe test doesn’t usually provide school district-level data, but the Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the massive public school systems the test does specifically track, increased reading scores from 2019 to 2022.
In a news release, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said 65% of these 26 large districts that the test tracks “showed no statistically significant decline in fourth-grade reading scores, and 84% showed no such decline in eighth-grade reading.”
The National Assessment of Educational Progress is abbreviated NAEP in education circles. It’s also dubbed the Nation’s Report Card. It tests various subjects at various intervals. Generally, every two years, it provides these fourth- and eighth-grade math and reading scores.
“I want to be very clear: the results in today’s Nation’s Report Card are appalling and unacceptable,” Cardona said in a statement about the national picture. “They are a reminder of the impact this pandemic had on our learners, and the important work we must do now for our students. This is a moment of truth for education. How we respond to this will determine not only our recovery, but our nation’s standing in the world.”
But Cardona also noted that the prepandemic data didn’t reflect an education system on the right track.
“The pandemic simply made that worse,” he said. “It took poor performance and dropped it down even further.”
The state education department has created documents laying out “priority standards” that teachers should focus on.
“We do want to own the data and figure out a way to, as Sonya [White] said, double down on these core subjects,” said Blatt, the West Virginia deputy schools superintendent.
Cardona said in his statement that, “if looking at these outcomes does not make us want to double down on system-wide academic recovery efforts and use federal funds to provide more opportunities for students, if this doesn’t have you fired up to raise the bar in education, this is the wrong profession for you.”