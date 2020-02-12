WV approves charter school rules, opening door to applications

West Virginia Board of Education members on Wednesday opened the door for applications to create the first charter schools in the state, as they voted to approve regulations for the schools.
State legislators allowed charter schools through last year’s controversial omnibus education law (HB 206).
That law required the state school board to implement regulations. Wednesday’s move represented the board ultimately choosing to agree to allow charter schools, rather than using its significant state constitutional independence to challenge lawmakers’ order to legalize them.
Debra Sullivan, former principal at Charleston Catholic High School, was the only state school board member to vote no on the charter school rules.
Nationally, charter schools are publicly funded but privately run, including by nonprofit groups and for-profit companies.
What West Virginia’s charter regulations actually entail was unclear Wednesday.
The department published an initial proposal for public comment in November. It didn’t publish the final proposal -- the one incorporating changes from comments and the one it would be actually asking the board to approve -- until 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, shortly before the school board meeting, according to the board's secretary.
State school board members, in a voice vote with no nays heard, also abandoned proposed reductions in high school social studies standards. The changes faced a deluge of criticism from state residents and lawmakers, after the Gazette-Mail reported on the proposed reductions.
Among the abandoned social studies proposals: cutting social studies credits required to graduate from four to three; teaching U.S. history in one course instead of two; letting letting students more easily avoid World Studies, which goes from prehistory to the 1800s; and allowing counties to no longer offer economics, geography, U.S. studies or contemporary studies.
State Superintendent Steve Paine announced last month that he would no longer recommend those changes. Paine, who is leaving his position by June 30 and was not at Wednesday's meeting, cited an “overwhelming response” from the public and educators for deciding to reverse course.
On Wednesday, the board approved changes to Policy 2510, a central curriculum policy that includes social studies requirements. But board members removed the previously proposed social studies changes while approving changes in other areas.