The West Virginia Board of Education approved Thursday closing eight public schools, including three McDowell County elementary and Kanawha County’s Cedar Grove Middle schools.
The closures also include Mineral County’s Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary and Frankfort Intermediate and Wayne County’s Buffalo Elementary schools.
The local boards of education of all four counties already approved the closures.
But, according to the state school board, the closures won't happen if counties don't receive consolidation funding from the School Building Authority. Every year, the authority gets far more requests from county school systems than it can fund.
The authority board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the state school board’s Charleston headquarters to vote on which school systems will receive its major annual school building and renovation grants. The authority is only opening the meeting room to media, citing COVID-19. The meeting is being streamed online.
According to overview notes provided by authority staff, McDowell County is requesting up to $18.7 million from the authority to build a new school to consolidate three schools: Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementary schools. The new school would be located near Mount View High.
Total enrollment at the three schools in fall 2019 was 633. McDowell noted in its closure proposal documents that enrollment is declining – it dropped 17% countywide from fall 2014 to fall 2019 – and officials say they want to use limited dollars more efficiently.
McDowell said the consolidation would allow it to cut about 20 positions and halve the required number of bus routes.
Current state school board policy recommends elementary schoolers spend no more than 30 minutes one way on a bus, but McDowell said its 13 remaining routes would start from about 30 minutes for the earliest pick-up and range up to 55 minutes, one way. For six of these 13 routes, McDowell officials said, the travel time would be the same or less than currently.
Authority staff wrote that Kimball and Welch elementary schools, both built in 1954, have been well-maintained. But they’re both in the 100-year floodplain and have been damaged by floods in the past, officials wrote.
Constructed in 1978, Fall River would become the new home of the “current outdated and oversized McDowell County Career (and Technical) Center,” authority staff wrote. The county vocational school is a 13-minute drive from Fall River.
Kanawha County is requesting up to $8.2 million from the authority for renovations and additions to the building that currently houses Cedar Grove Elementary and Cedar Grove Middle schools.
If the authority agrees, part of that building would be demolished and the middle-schoolers would be transferred to DuPont Middle, a roughly 20-minute drive away.
This fall, Cedar Grove Middle’s enrollment was about 160. Its peak over the past eight years was 176.
Mineral County is requesting up to $19.1 million to build a new Frankfort area school to consolidate Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary and Frankfort Intermediate schools.
“These three schools are in very poor condition with boilers and other HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems), windows, doors, roofs beyond their life expectancy,” authority staff wrote. “Numerous health and safety deficiencies were found.”
“Frankfort Intermediate School’s drinking water supply was found to have metal debris present, so students and staff must use bottled water at all times,” authority staff wrote, and at Fort Ashby, “the gym/cafeteria and kitchen still show exposed asbestos tile, which is visibly cracked and chipped.”
Wayne County is requesting up to $23.9 million to add to and renovate Buffalo Middle School and turn it into a prekindergarten-eighth grade school, allowing Buffalo Elementary students to move there, authority staff wrote. The elementary school would be torn down.
The buildings are almost right across the road from each other.
The authority’s currently 10-member board includes three members of the state school board plus the state schools superintendent, who is an employee of the state school board.