A state board's failure to post an open meeting notice will force a second vote on the BridgeValley Community and Technical College's master plan.
The West Virginia Community and Technical College System's board approved the 10-year facilities plan in a voice vote with no dissent Thursday, according to a system spokeswoman and board Vice Chairman Bob Brown.
But the board did not file notice of the meeting with the Secretary of State's Office under the state's open meetings law. The Gazette-Mail informed the agency after hearing the BridgeValley plan had passed.
“It was just a little administrative oversight that the meeting was not properly noticed, or timely, with the Secretary of State's Office," Brown said.
The board will vote again June 9, Brown and board Chairwoman Christina Cameron said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at West Virginia University-Parkersburg.
"Meetings will be noticed in accordance with the provisions of the Open Governmental Meetings Act," the system's board policies state. "This includes notice of regularly scheduled meetings being filed with the Secretary of State for filing in the State Register at least five days prior to the date of the meeting."
Meeting notices are posted at apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/meetingnotices for the boards of public colleges, universities and other agencies. Local government meetings, such as city councils and K-12 boards of education, aren't listed there.
BridgeValley's plan includes demolishing four former WVU Institute of Technology buildings in Montgomery, unless private buyers or state agencies interested in the facilities materialize.
Those four structures are a former dormitory called Ratliff Hall, a space for artisans called The GRID and two former classroom buildings called Pathfinder and Westmoreland halls.
The college also plans to sell the Montgomery house in which ousted school President Eunice Bellinger lived and to vacate some buildings BridgeValley rents in Montgomery.
Those include the Upper Kanawha Valley Technology Community Building, also called the Printing Innovation Center, and buildings housing the college's diesel engine repair and lineman programs. The plan includes relocating those programs.
Not in the plan: relocating much of the South Charleston campus to Charleston. BridgeValley's last master plan included that move, but the Community and Technical College System board never voted on it after some members expressed concerns.
A year ago, the state Senate confirmed five new members to BridgeValley's 11-member Board of Governors. The board then withdrew the proposed master plan that included the Charleston relocation, and eventually crafted the current proposal.
Now, the college isn't just staying in Building 2000 on the South Charleston campus, it's planning on expanding its nursing wing there.