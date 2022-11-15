Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The state charter school authorizing board approved Tuesday a possibly over 900-student Berkeley County charter school.

The vote to approve this M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute was 4-0. It plans to open in fall 2024.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you