The state charter school authorizing board approved Tuesday a possibly over 900-student Berkeley County charter school.
The vote to approve this M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute was 4-0. It plans to open in fall 2024.
But BridgeValley Community and Technical College's proposed 30-student maximum, high school seniors-only WIN [Workforce Initiative for Nurses] Academy apparently wasn't a big enough proposal for the board — at least not on Tuesday.
Two board members, Adam Kissel and Dewayne Duncan, voted to approve it. The two others, Karen Bailey-Chapman and Brian Helton, abstained.
This came after Bailey-Chapman and Duncan said they wished for the WIN Academy to accept younger grade levels, or at least have a written plan to do so.
Kissel, the board's chairman, empathized. But he noted "innovation is something that might work, it might not work, and so, often, an innovator looks for the minimum-viable product. And I think having 12th grade alone is the minimum-viable product for this applicant."
Helton was silent. The board used to have five members, but the fifth, its only Democrat, withdrew last year and Republican Gov. Jim Justice has not named a replacement.
At WIN Academy, high school seniors would be able to complete the first year of an associate's degree-level registered nurse [RN] program before they graduate high school, the charter's application said. The intention is for the high school graduates to return the following year to the college to complete the associate's.
Kissel said he believes the lack of a majority vote to either approve or disapprove WIN Academy means it will be automatically approved if the board makes no further decision. State law automatically approves charters' applications to open if the board makes no decision within 90 days of receiving an application. The board's website says it received the WIN Academy application Aug. 29.
BridgeValley has been planning to open the charter next fall on its South Charleston campus. The Gazette-Mail is awaiting comment from BridgeValley's president.
"What I think we should do," Kissel said after the vote, "is consider having discussions with WIN Academy, see if they can add, or at least promise to add, grades. And if they need to start in the following year instead of this fall in order to do that, have that conversation with them. And if they produce a revised application that gets enough votes for a motion to pass, I would rather have that be what happens, rather than to have the 90 days expire without saying yes or no."
Before the vote, Duncan said he believes there is "potential to capture the kids, or to get the kids who are interested in nursing, at a much earlier age."
Bailey-Chapman praised the proposal, but said "I still remain very concerned about the fact that it is, right now, only grade 12, potentially, maybe, grade 11."
She said "I think that in terms of best serving the workforce and, particularly, in an area like nursing or any other medical-related ... or medicine-related industry positions, the fundamentals still have to be strong, and, therefore, I think that the program would have been a stronger opportunity had it started, at minimum, grade 10, but, preferably, grade 9. Because I think by the time you get to the 12th grade, I think you're kind of baked in terms of the fundamentals that are necessary."
She said the potential for younger grades "absolutely is there, and, you know, I just wish that was actually articulated in writing in a sort of a five-year plan, or beyond."
The M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute plans to serve all middle and high school grades. James Paul, executive director for the state charter authorizing board, said the school plans to start with sixth and seventh grades and add more levels over the years.
By 2030-31, the school plans to max out at either 875 or 975 students — there's an inconsistency in the application on that number.
Four other charters have opened in West Virginia since state Republican lawmakers passed a law in 2021 creating the state charter authorizing board. It's called the Professional Charter School Board.
Charters are publicly funded institutions that are freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards, as all West Virginia charters are.
Neither M.E.C.C.A. nor WIN Academy are planned to be run by private management companies, according to their applications, but three of the four already open charters are.