The head of West Virginia’s new charter school approval board said Friday it’s hard to know how many applications to create charter schools will be submitted to his board by Tuesday’s deadline, but he expects up to six.
The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board will have 90 days after the applications are filed to rule on them. But the board, which met for the first time last week, doesn’t yet have any staff or office space, and just lost one of its five voting members.
If the now-four board members don’t act at all on the applications within the 90-day time frame, the charter schools will automatically be approved for next school year.
“If it’s only one, that’s not so much burden,” Chairman Adam Kissel said during the board’s second meeting Friday. “If it’s half a dozen, you know, we’re on the 90-day clock for all of them.”
Board members want to hire an executive director. Kissel said the West Virginia Department of Education’s technology officer will set up a website and email addresses for the board. Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, a nonvoting board member, said the state Attorney General’s Office will assign someone to help review applications.
“Now they don’t have any background in charter schools, or anything like that,” said Rucker, R-Jefferson. “So they did point that out there, but they would be happy to at least give us a legal, you know, opinion.”
After the meeting, Kissel told the Gazette-Mail that he’s “not concerned at all” that the time frame might allow deficient charters to open. He said “three months is a long time.”
“We have plenty of time, and we know how to do our homework,” he said.
At least one application, from Mountain State Learning Solutions Inc., is expected to be for a statewide virtual charter. The board of that proposed school voted Thursday to submit its application.
Statewide virtual charters could receive millions of dollars in state and federal funding by redirecting that money from county school systems, depending on how many students leave for the charter schools.
And they could, following the general trend among virtual charters in other states, academically underperform traditional public schools.
A frequently cited Stanford University Center for Research on Education Outcomes study found in 2013 that charter schools overall had begun slightly outperforming traditional public schools. But a 2015 center study found online charter students’ academic growth was significantly lower than that of traditional public students.
Two statewide virtual charters are legally allowed in West Virginia, and each may enroll up to 5% of statewide public school students.
Kissel said he believes there’s an application in the works for a second statewide virtual charter, using another national education service provider that has served many schools in other states.
“Their last three years of audit reports run thousands of pages, so they may be submitting something that’s pretty large,” he said.
Only nonprofits may submit applications to the state charter board for approval to open schools, but these nonprofits may bring in for-profit companies to provide the actual education.
Kissel said the only application he’s actually received so far is for the West Virginia Academy, which plans to open a brick-and-mortar charter in Monongalia County.
More applications to start charter schools may be submitted to adamkissel@gmail.com
Kissel is a senior fellow at the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy think tank, but he said that’s not a full-time job.
“I have plenty of time to make sure the charter board does its work extremely well,” he said.
He noted a that contract must be signed between any approved schools and his board after the application process, and that would be an additional opportunity to address any deficiencies. Once a charter application is approved, law requires the state charter board and the board of the school itself to work together in good faith to agree to a contract.
The charter school law the West Virginia Legislature passed this year set the 90-day deadline to make a decision.
The West Virginia Board of Education’s subsequent charter school policy changes broadly adhere to the 90-day deadline, but set certain deadlines within it, such as 60 days for the charter board to inform applicants of deficiencies in their applications.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed the charter board’s members July 2. They have yet to be confirmed by the state Senate.
The board wasn’t legally allowed to meet until after Aug. 1. It first met Aug. 18, and again on Friday.
One of its five voting members, John Waltz, vice president for enrollment management at West Virginia Wesleyan College and the only Democrat, missed both meetings. Friday afternoon, the Governor's Office said Waltz had announced this week that he couldn't serve.
The board members didn't know this Friday morning.
Kissel noted during the meeting that the board’s bylaws say a member can be removed after three missed meetings in a single year. State law says no more than three of the members may be from the same political party; Kissel is an independent and the other three remaining members are Republicans.
Rucker said she found out Friday morning that the email address for Waltz was missing one letter, “so he has not received any email of any kind.”
“Every single time he has found out we’ve had a meeting from the news, he has been upset,” Rucker said, saying Waltz notified the Governor’s Office, “which did not notify us.”
Kissel said Waltz actually responded after Friday’s meeting from his reportedly nonworking email address. The Gazette-Mail hasn't gotten a response from him.
Another voting board member, Brian Helton, has missed one meeting.