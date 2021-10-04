MORGANTOWN — Last October, about 100 people attended a forum on a charter school trying to open near Morgantown.
The 2020 elections weren’t far away. The American Federation of Teachers union held a rally in opposition just before the meeting, and at least seven Democrat candidates showed up. The Democratic Party’s nominee for governor was among them.
The proposed West Virginia Academy charter school applied to two county boards of education to open. Both unanimously rejected it.
This October began with another legally required forum on the academy’s renewed attempt to open. Less than two-dozen people showed up, including the three attending board members of the proposed charter and the only attending member of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board.
The academy’s board members spoke about their proposed year-round school, with its Core Knowledge and International Baccalaureate curricula and its piano and guitar lessons starting in elementary school. No one spoke in opposition.
“When we were doing virtual schooling with our own kids, I came to appreciate how important it is to just have flexibility,” said attendee Kip Holderness, who’s also a co-worker of one of the academy’s board members.
“We really had good experiences with the teachers in town,” he said. “I really appreciate that we might be getting this option in Morgantown so that we can address the needs of every child in Morgantown — and not just those that have parents that can be full-time teachers during the school year.”
Attendance was similarly poor last week for other forums on proposed charters.
About a dozen people showed up for the one on the proposed Nitro Preparatory Academy, and nearly 40 people attended the virtual forum on the three proposed statewide online charter schools.
A Maryland mother praised Connections Academy, the Pearson subsidiary that’s trying to expand into West Virginia. An Indiana mother praised the online offerings from competing Stride Inc., formerly known as K12. West Virginia law allows up to two statewide online charters, and three applied.
A former Georgia lawmaker and charter school network superintendent weighed in during the online forum, but no West Virginians took the opportunity to speak — other than the board members trying to open the schools.
“If people with strong opinions had wanted to provide a strong showing, they had an opportunity to do so,” said Adam Kissel, chairman of the Professional Charter School Board, which will decide whether to approve the charters. “The lack of a large and opinionated audience suggests that public charter schools are not very controversial.”
Kissel’s board doesn’t yet have any staff to help get the word out about the forums, and they were announced just a week ahead of time.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, which has opposed charters, said his union let members know the forums were happening.
“Did we strongly encourage people to go out?” Lee said. “I don’t think you could say that.”
“The new charter board is not going to change anything based on input of the public,” he said.
“There’s a great deal of space between authorizing and not authorizing a school,” Kissel said, “and that is where public input could be very helpful in helping improve an application to better serve students.”
Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers’ state branch, didn’t return a request for comment Monday. Two of his union members are suing to stop the charters from opening.
The Professional Charter School Board must decide by late November whether to allow or stop each of the seven proposed charters from opening.
Unlike last year, when charters could apply only to a county school board to open, lawmakers this year created the unelected Professional Charter School Board. Charters may now apply to that instead.
And they have: All applications in by this year’s deadline were submitted to that board, and none to county school boards. County school systems lose money when students leave to enroll in charters.
Only two forums remain for the two charters trying to open in the Eastern Panhandle. Those meetings have not been scheduled.
Comments on all seven proposed charters may be emailed to Kissel, at adam .kissel@wvpcsb.org. He said he thinks he has received four so far.
Lee said lawmakers legalized charters despite opposition in 2019. And they allowed charters to expand faster with this year’s changes to that law, which created the new board and which passed without any significant protest.
Apathy regarding charters — especially among the broader public, but among school workers, also — seems to be the prevailing feeling.
In 2019, fresh off a statewide school worker strike and preceding a special legislative session on education, publicized education forums across the state weren’t well-attended.
“We had education forums, eight of them, all across the state,” Gov. Jim Justice said back then, “and we had, for all practical purposes, poor attendance.”
Justice, who would go on to sign the 2019 and 2021 charter bills into law, read the poor attendance and other polling as a positive.
“They believe that it isn’t all that bad,” he said. “They believe that our education system is not broken, they believe there’s a lot of good going on within our education system.”