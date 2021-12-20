West Virginia’s community college oversight agency has signed off on a contract for Casey Sacks to be president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.
That’s according to Jessica Tice, spokeswoman for the state Community and Technical College System. Tice said there were no dissenting votes when the system’s board met briefly Monday.
BridgeValley’s own Board of Governors voted during meetings last week to offer Sacks a 11/2-year contract.
BridgeValley board Chairwoman Ashley Deem noted state law doesn’t allow contracts longer than two years for new presidents. The 11/2-year contract will end June 30, 2023, lining up with the end of a fiscal year.
The BridgeValley board can later extend this contract.
“Hopefully, we have Dr. Sacks for much longer than 18 months,” Deem said.
“I’m really excited about the future of the college,” Sacks said.
Board members had appointed Sacks interim president in June, the same day they fired former president Eunice Bellinger.
The board members launched a presidential search and opted to stay with Sacks over picking one of two other finalists.
Sacks will be paid roughly $231,000, according to her salary in the approved contract. That doesn’t include the $13,500 annual stipend she will receive for her vehicle, or the $1,080 stipend for her cellphone, both for personal or professional use.
Atop that, she can receive up to $25,000 more at the end of her contract through “performance-based deferred compensation.”
Enrollment increasing by at least 3% would net her $5,000. The student retention rate, from this fall to next fall, increasing by 3% would earn her another $5,000. The “combined graduation/certificate attainment” rates rising by 5% would yield her another $5,000. And a 10% increase in donations this fiscal year compared to last would provide her the remaining $10,000.
One of Sacks’ earlier contracts, as interim president, guaranteed $5,000 in deferred compensation simply for staying until a certain date.
“There was kind of a strong feeling on the [BridgeValley] board that, given all the significant changes and improvements that need to occur at BridgeValley in quick turnaround, we decided that a performance-based deferred compensation would be a better route,” Deem said.
Sacks encouraged students Monday to enroll at the school, touting its numerous programs. It has campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery.