West Virginia Community and Technical College System board members approved a three-month contract Friday for the acting president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.
BridgeValley’s Board of Governors voted two weeks ago to fire then-president Eunice Bellinger and appoint Casey Sacks as acting president.
From late January until that point, Sacks had been interim vice chancellor of the Community and Technical College System. She said she held that same position, except not as an interim, before leaving to work for the U.S. Education Department in 2018.
West Virginia law requires the Community and Technical College System’s board to vote to approve or deny presidential pay and other compensation.
There was no dissent in Friday’s voice vote. Board members Mike Graney and Harry Keith White were the only two on the 11-member board absent.
Sacks didn’t say Friday if she plans to apply for the permanent position.
“My focus right now is helping to set BridgeValley up for success as we move forward,” she said.
Ashley Deem, chairwoman of BridgeValley’s board, said her board’s presidential search committee hasn’t yet met, so she couldn’t answer whether Sacks will be allowed to apply for the permanent role. Deem said Sacks requested a three-month contract for the time being.
“We are thrilled that the CTCS has approved the presidential contract we submitted last month,” Deem said. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have someone of Dr. Sacks’ caliber to help the board right the ship at BridgeValley.”
The contract will pay Sacks roughly $38,540 in salary over the three-month period, plus a $2,250 stipend for personal or job-related vehicle expenses and a $180 stipend for personal or job-related cellphone expenses.
Additionally, she will receive $5,000 at the Sept. 30 end of her term. And she will be reimbursed up to $5,000 for moving costs.
Kristin Boggs, general counsel for the Community and Technical College System and its sister organization that oversees four-year colleges, said Sacks is relocating from Colorado.
Sacks said she moved back to West Virginia last week. She said she was teleworking in her interim vice chancellor position, although she said she flew in at her own expense for the few necessary in-person meetings.