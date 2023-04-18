The state’s career and technical education programs are posting positive numbers and the plan is to keep that momentum going, a West Virginia Department of Education official said Tuesday.
Office of Career and Technical Education Innovation Director Adam Canter gave an update Tuesday to members of the Joint Standing Committee on Education at the State Capitol in Charleston.
Fifty thousand West Virginia students participated in some type of career and technical education course last year, Canter said. Of those, 7,000 completed a four-course sequence in a particular career pathway, Canter said. Sixty percent of those students passed industry-recognized technical assessments in their field, a passage rate that has increased by 10% over the last five years, he said.
“Our passage rate has gone way up. Our students are getting a very good education in these career and technical education programs,” Canter said.
Seven percent of career and technical education students last year earned the Governor’s Workforce Credential, which shows they completed two drug screenings and had a 95% or higher attendance rate.
“The criteria is very rigorous and it’s to show the cream of the crop and that they are ready to enter the workforce,” Canter said.
The state has 121 high schools that offer career pathway programs, as well as 22 career centers and seven multi-county centers, along with a school for the deaf and blind and juvenile correction centers, Canter said.
“We also have adult programming that is leading to certifications, credentials and job opportunities. Our adult education program is one of the very few in the nation, due to legislative support, that we offer completely free,” Canter said.
In 2020, the Legislature approved a bill creating a nursing career pathway for all high school students in the state. The bill allowed students in high school to receive college credits toward a nursing degree.
Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, spoke of a dual-credit program in her district that has shown great promise.
“It may make a huge difference in the nursing shortage that we see because you can have LPNS coming out of high school and going straight into a program to be a registered nurse,” Tully said.
There are about 24 such LPN programs in the state, with plans for more, Canter said.
“Our goal is to continue to grow that pathway,” he said.
The Classroom 2 Career initiative, which was established after the Legislature passed the Students’ Right to Know Act in 2020, provides an online portal to give students access to information and resources on college and career options, military service, and entrepreneurship.
“If a student wants to go to the military, if a student wants an apprenticeship or internship opportunity, if a student wants to go to a four-year college, it’s all listed there,” Canter said.
Classroom 2 Career also focuses on providing a wide range of educational experiences, many that get students out of the classroom, Canter said.
“We believe it’s very important for all students to have a chance to not only have a simulated workplace environment in the classroom but to have an actual experience on the job,” Canter said.
Also in 2020, the Legislature passed a bill that allowed career and technical education programs to be taught in the state’s middle school’s, Canter said. Since then, programs have been established to open a broad range of potential career paths for younger students.
“We have dedicated multiple pathways for a school system to embed [career and technical education] at an earlier age. And I think that’s something that’s been talked about a lot over the last few years,” Canter said.
Discover Your Future is a program that exposes middle-schoolers to different career options through hands-on projects.
“They’re not sitting doing a worksheet about what it’s like to be a carpenter, you’re actually doing something with your hands, so students can get into it and enjoy it,” Canter said. “It’s a way to get them to experience those things over the course of a year so they can have that experience at a younger age.”
