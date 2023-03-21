Four education bills, including a version of the Third Grade Success Act, were signed into law on Tuesday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The signings took place with a host of legislators present at Leon Elementary in Mason County, where Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, works as a teacher.
HB 3035
The wide-ranging House Bill 3035 will refocus reading instruction efforts via training for all K-3 instructors on the science of reading, or phonics, which refers to the decoding of words as opposed to contextualization and memorization instruction techniques.
It also implements a system of periodic reading and numeracy screenings and benchmark assessments for K-3 students, and provides for personalized, research-based interventions and supports. The system is aimed at helping students showing deficiencies become grade-level proficient before moving on to the fourth grade.
Additional interventions and supports are provided for students found to have learning disabilities like dyslexia and dyscalculia.
Effective July 2026, students who fail to become grade-level proficient in literacy by the end of the third grade would be held back on teacher recommendation.
Several exemptions to retention can be made, including those for non-native speakers and those with a learning disability. Parents can also formally request their child be promoted with good cause and on condition of continued intervention work.
The bill further stipulates that early childhood education aides, paraprofessionals or interventionalists be placed in first- through third-grade classrooms.
For kindergarten, classrooms will house no more 20 students per each teacher and early childhood classroom assistant. Classrooms with 10 or fewer students will not require an aide.
For first, second and third grades, classrooms can house no more than 25 students for each teacher-aide tandem. Classroom with 12 or fewer will not require an aide.
First grade classrooms must be compliant by the 2024-2025 school year, with the requirements for each subsequent grade level taking effect the following years.
Additionally, classes for grades 4-6 can no longer exceed 25 students.
The fiscal note on the original Third Grade Success Act, Senate Bill 274, called for roughly $96 million to fund hiring an additional 2,491 early childhood classroom assistant teachers in first- through third-grade classrooms over a three-year phase-in period.
The language of SB 247, ultimately contained in HB 3035, was originally proposed by Grady. The similar HB 3035 was proposed by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
"What we want to have happen is we want to ensure that all of you, every single last one of you, gets off in school to a great start and you're able to master certain skills that will absolutely take you off in a really good way. We don't want anybody left behind," Justice said to the crowd of elementary school students.
The new system comes into place after West Virginia fourth- and eighth-graders hit their lowest mark in more than two decades of comparable data on the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 NAEP Assessment.
HB 3369
With the passage of HB 3369, a School Safety Unit will be created within the Division of Protective Services.
"You know from time to time there's bad things that happen somewhere across this nation in the school and we gotta be careful, don't we?" Justice said. "We gotta be careful and we gotta feel really safe. This ensures that concept will be that way and that we in West Virginia will have the safest and the best schools we can possibly possibly have."
Officers with arrest powers and statewide jurisdiction will be selected by the director, and will be tasked with making school safety inspections and recommendations to school officials. They will also be authorized to respond to and investigate school safety matters in consultation with county boards of education.
The bill was proposed by Delegate David Kelly, R-Tyler.
HB 2005
Some juniors and seniors taking dual-credit college classes in specific content areas may soon be eligible to have them paid for by the state through the four-year dual enrollment pilot program.
Classes eligible will include those on career-focused pathways identified by the Department of Commerce as areas of need, including -- direct health care professions; information technology; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields; education; advanced manufacturing; welding and fabrication; construction and agriculture.
"A lot of people just can't afford to do [take college courses while in high school], so we're going to try to help you out. That's really what this bill is all about," Justice said.
The program will be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education, who will together define eligibility rules.
The bill was proposed by Delegate Evan Worrell, R-Cabell.
SB 422
Lastly, all public schools in the state are now required to post county-adopted curriculum online for parent and guardian access before the beginning of each school year and within 30 business days of adopting any changes.
If a school does not have a website, the information can be posted on a county board website or a website authorized by the state board.
"It basically is to promote everybody your parents, everybody can see what's going on in the classroom, it just makes everything better for everybody," Justice said.
The bill was proposed by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.