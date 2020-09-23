After a couple of Christian schools defied him by opening last week, Gov. Jim Justice is now allowing West Virginia religious and other private schools to reopen classrooms in counties where he’s still keeping public schools closed.
The Bible Center School, in Charleston, and Calvary Baptist Academy, in Hurricane, taught students in-person last week, despite their counties being orange on the governor’s school reopening map.
Orange bans nonspecial education students from receiving in-person instruction, under the argument that COVID-19 is spreading too quickly in the surrounding county for it to be safe.
Those two schools have since ceased in-person instruction, but they, and others, may restart it under the governor’s offer.
“We’ve reached an agreement with our private schools,” Justice said Wednesday at his tri-weekly news conference.
He said that if “everyone in those schools” in orange counties gets tested, classrooms can reopen, but only to those with negative tests.
The exemption isn’t available to private and religious schools in red counties, he said. Private and public schools already could open classrooms in the other colors.
“From the standpoint of, you know, people being able to afford one or not afford another, and everything, is surely something that we want to be compassionate about,” Justice said, when asked about the apparent unfairness to students wanting to attend the still-shuttered public schools.
“But I can’t — I can’t go there and get into all that, and everything,” he said. “I know, from the standpoint of funding, the private and the Christian schools are on their own.”
The governor’s spokesmen didn’t answer when asked who is paying for all these private school students and employees to get tested for COVID-19. Public schools weren’t offered free testing for all their students and employees.
Like he did when the Bible Center and Calvary Baptist originally defied him last week, Justice again Wednesday shed doubt on his own power to force them to follow the risk map.
“We really, as a government, as a state government, have no control really over these schools,” he said. “You know, they do not take funding whatsoever from us, and all that kind of stuff, but they have agreed to do something that I think is novel and I think is worthy.
“And they are very different, in that some don’t have sports, they don’t have busing in a lot of situations, and all that, there are so many factors that they have that’s really different than our public school system. And, from the standpoint of exposure, they have a minimized exposure, and we all recognize that.”
The governor said he didn’t want to “end up in lawsuits and everything else under the sun. We don’t need that in West Virginia, if we can prevent it.”
It was unclear if Justice, in describing the state’s supposed lack of power over them, was talking about private schools generally or specifically religious ones, which make up the majority in West Virginia.
Later in Wednesday’s briefing, Justice said, “from the standpoint of freedom of religion, from the standpoint of all the different things, it really becomes dicey as to whether or not we really have control over what our private and Christian schools do in the first place.”
Spokesmen for the governor didn’t respond to further questions about the private school exemption Wednesday, including why this path to reopening is being offered to secular private schools.
The state government does have some control over private and religious schools. Among other things, state law requires them to report test scores. In March, near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Justice said these schools would have to close with public ones, but he never signed an order saying so.
It’s unclear if these schools actually do have “minimized exposure,” as the governor put it. The West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 safety mandates for public schools don’t apply to them.
The Bible Center School has declined comment, but an email provided to the Gazette-Mail showed it already has tested students for the coronavirus, with the help of the National Guard, in the interest of possibly reopening.
As for Roman Catholic schools, Tim Bishop, spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, wrote in an email Tuesday, “like you, we are just learning of the policy and evaluating it thoroughly before making any decision.”
Calvary Baptist Principal Bill Dunston said his school of about 180 students opened last week because “virtual education, it’s not a K-12 education at all, we don’t believe that at all.”
He said his school and the Bible Center School spoke to the same law firm, which he declined to name, before reopening.
He said his school officials' beliefs that they could reopen were based on the school being part of the private sector, not on it being a religious school.
“Is an executive order or a governor’s mandate, you know, does that allow him — I don’t know how to say this — is he able to also control private-sector as well as public? That was the question at hand,” Dunston said.
“Since then, that exact same [law firm] stated they feel the best option is to go with the governor’s exemption for private schools that he’s offering,” Dunston said.
He said his school is still deciding whether to now reopen under the exemption.
The ever-changing school reopening metrics currently ban in-person teaching of nonspecial education students and forbid athletic games, and other extracurriculars, in counties that are orange or red.
Averaging 15 or more new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents puts a county in those colors.
Cases among all county residents, except in nursing homes and prison inmates, are counted in that — not just school-related cases, which the state isn’t publicly reporting anymore anyway, leaving the cases up to often-reluctant local governments to disclose or not.
Justice recently announced a different exemption to allow public schools to more easily reopen classrooms: getting their proportion of positive cases among total tests administered below 5%. That might allow in-person public school instruction even in counties that would otherwise be barred from that.
The governor also said he thinks private school testing will help public schools meet that exemption.
“They will significantly help all the public schools, from the standpoint that they’re 100% being tested and their numbers will reflect well to our public schools,” Justice said.