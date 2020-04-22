WV Governor's Schools canceled this summer

This summer’s Governor’s Schools programs have been canceled, but most students will be able to participate in next year's events, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday in a news release.
Students in grades 8-12 compete to enter the Governor’s Schools: the Honors Academy, the School for the Arts, the School of Entrepreneurship and the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Institute. They get to learn from college faculty and experts.
Rising seniors attend the Honors Academy, so “they will likely be unavailable next summer,” the release said. The department said it “hopes to host weekend experiences and recognitions this fall to celebrate their accomplishments,” and plans will be forthcoming.
The Governor's Schools programs were to be hosted by West Virginia University and Marshall University. Both schools have largely closed their campuses for the summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the cancellations, according to the release.