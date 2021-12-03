Leaders of West Virginia's four-year college oversight agency plan to recommend actions against Ohio Valley University that could mean the end of the Wood County school.
At a 10 a.m. meeting Dec. 10 in South Charleston, Higher Education Policy Commission staff are expected to urge their board revoke the private Christian school's right to award degrees and bar the university from accepting new or returning students in the spring.
The revocation of degree granting power would not be effective until June 30, which would allow seniors to complete their degrees at the school if they so choose. Those seniors would be the only students allowed to return.
State Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker said out of the roughly 170 students currently enrolled, she believes 30 could graduate in the spring.
In the past, college closures have been accompanied by "teach-out" plans to streamline paths for current students to transfer and finish their degrees elsewhere. But current and former Ohio Valley University students haven't been able to get transcripts to confirm the degrees, credits and grades they have earned during their time at the school. That is one of the reasons agency staff are recommending barring the university from accepting new students.
“That's part of the nut that we're trying to crack right now," Tucker said. "It's really challenging."
“We keep being told that these transcripts are going to surface," she added. "But there doesn't seem to have been any movement thus far for that to happen. We are getting complaints from students who graduated in the spring of last year who are unable to find employment because they can't verify their graduation."
She also said there doesn't seem to be enough faculty to teach 170 students in the spring.
"Thanks for the e-mail," university President Michael Ross said in response to the Gazette-Mail's request for an interview. "The WV HEPC [Higher Education Policy Commission] has some concerns. We will be answering those concerns. I will be glad to talk with you after the meeting next Friday."
Tucker said her agency is trying to help the school recover data from its servers, "but until that happens we're going to have to piece together records." That could mean getting grades from advisers, teachers and students themselves.
The agenda for next week's meeting says "the data is still there, but OVU [Ohio Valley University] has lost access to it."
Furthermore, the agenda says PowerCampus, "the software system OVU uses to store and access student data and records, is broken. It has not been updated in seven years, and Ellucian, the company that provides PowerCampus, will not update it for OVU at this point until OVU pays for the seven years it has not availed itself of Ellucian’s services."
In a statement to the Gazette-Mail Friday, Ellucian said its software is "used successfully by over 200 higher education institutions every day."
"Ellucian continues to invest in the PowerCampus solution and encourages its customers to subscribe to annual maintenance for the solution so that users have the highest level of experience available," the statement says. "Unfortunately, customers who choose not to subscribe to Ellucian’s maintenance program do not receive the updates and enhancements to PowerCampus that enables that positive user experience."
Even though there's only about 170 students, Tucker said "they don't have the faculty to teach."
“I have been told that they don't have any English or math faculty for the spring semester and that their overall faculty picture is extremely limited," she said.
Something took down the school's servers over the summer. An insurance company said it was lightning, Ross said in an interview earlier this month. The Higher Education Policy Commission staff say it was a power surge.
Whatever the case, Ross said that created issues and exacerbated existing ones.
He said last month he didn’t know exactly how many of the school's employees haven’t been paid, and he didn’t say whether it was a majority of employees. He said some have gone without any pay to this point.
He estimated the university is roughly $21 million in debt. It can’t currently pay it down; he said Ohio Valley is in “technical forbearance” on $15 million of that amount while it negotiates with debt holders to significantly lower that burden.
The agenda for the upcoming meeting alleges a lack of communication not only between the university and the state's Higher Education Policy Commission, but between the university and a multi-state college accrediting agency called the Higher Learning Commission. Also, the Higher Learning Commission wrote in an Oct. 26 letter, attached to the agenda, that the school was already 120 days late in paying its annual dues.
In 2020, the Higher Learning Commission put the school on probation over its lack of resources. If the Higher Learning Commission ultimately yanks the school's accreditation, Ohio Valley won’t be able to receive federal student aid, including federal student loan money, among other fallout.
The agenda says the school "indicated that it was expecting a donation on November 3, 2021."
"In response to an inquiry by [Higher Education Policy] Commission staff, on Nov. 5, 2021, the institution indicated the donor requested its meeting be moved to Nov. 9 or Nov. 10 and that it had a meeting with another donor scheduled for Nov. 8.," the agenda says. "The institution informed Commission staff it would provide an update following each meeting. To date, OVU has provided neither additional information nor confirmation of the donation[s]."
"Also in its Nov. 5 correspondence to Commission staff, OVU stated it was unable to provide a date by which the payroll situation would be resolved," the agenda says. "From that date to this, OVU has provided no update with respect to this item."
On Monday, the state agency's staff visited the university "specifically to assess the situation regarding the provision of financial aid and the condition of OVU’s servers," the agenda says.
"They found that there is not sufficient depth of experience in OVU’s financial aid office, bursar’s office, or IT office to help move OVU out of its current descent," the agenda says. "With regard to financial aid, the financial aid and bursar’s offices are relying on hand-written paper records and only know cumulative student data, not the specific data necessary for it to create transcripts or other essential student records. Specifically, OVU can only provide total hours attempted, total hours completed, and overall grade point average at the end of the Spring 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters; it does not have data evidencing what the hours and grade point averages were after Fall 2020."
To join the Higher Education Policy Commission meeting by teleconference, call 1-646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 896 0280 0589. The meeting will be held at 2000 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston, in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.