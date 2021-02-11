What a difference an election makes.
Back in 2019, the West Virginia House Education Committee recommended removing private- and home-school vouchers from the controversial omnibus education bill. And the committee favored imposing a cap of just two charter schools statewide.
When the omnibus finally passed into law later that year, it included no vouchers and, while it legalized charter schools, it allowed just three statewide through July 1, 2023.
But Republicans won supermajorities in both state legislative chambers in November. And on Thursday, the House Education Committee put both a vouchers bill and a bill to accelerate charter school expansion on its agenda.
And the committee passed both the same day, with the Democratic members not proposing any amendments to these bills.
The charter bill (House Bill 2012) is heading straight to the floor of the full House of Delegates. If it can pass there, it will head to the state Senate — the chamber where Republicans have been even more supportive of charter schools.
The voucher bill (House Bill 2013) is heading to the House Finance Committee.
“Our strategy is we’re really going to try to rally more troops and we’re going to really get this broadcasted more, on an actual floor session — considering with our numbers,” said Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, who is a public school teacher.
“Ultimately, we feel like we’d have a better chance of maybe it being more public,” he said of a floor session, adding “we feel like we can get more press, more leverage, more people listening, paying attention, on those.”
“We’re facing a very uphill battle,” he said.
The charter bill would allow for up to 10 charter schools in West Virginia through July 1, 2023 — up from the three currently allowed until then.
Similarly, while the 2019 omnibus law allowed three more charter schools for every three-year period after July 1, 2023, the new bill would allow 10 more every three years.
The charter bill would also allow for online-only charters, among other changes it would make. The 2019 omnibus technically allowed virtual charters, but the state Board of Education then passed a policy banning full-time virtual charters.
The voucher bill would give parents public money to send their children to private schools — which, in West Virginia, overwhelmingly are Christian schools — or to homeschool them.
Each participating student would get roughly $4,600 per year for these non-public school options, based on the latest data, according to Amy Willard, school operations officer for the state Department of Education.
But the actual amount annually is based on another figure that annually fluctuates, she said.
In response to concerns about that not being enough to pay the costs of many private schools, Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, noted this money could also go to homeschooling and tutoring.
“It gives every kid in the state of West Virginia an option to better their education,” Clark said.
Also Thursday, West Virginia Academy — one of only two known proposed charter schools to submit applications last year to open under the current charter school law (the other applicant withdrew) — sued the state Department of Education.
The suit aims for West Virginia Academy to be allowed to open. It had planned to open in the “greater Morgantown area,” but the county boards of education for Monongalia and Preston counties denied its application.
In general, the current law gives county school boards the final say on whether charter schools can open in their counties. But if those school boards don’t follow the correct vetting process, they can forfeit that right.