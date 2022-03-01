The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would end face mask requirements in public schools, ban those schools from requiring COVID-19 testing of students or employees not showing symptoms, or require them to quarantine without a positive test result.
House Bill 4071, “the Public School Health Rights Act,” passed 80-16, with only Democrats voting no. Four Republicans were absent, and six Democrats voted with the GOP: Jim Barach, D-Kanawha; Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, Phillip Diserio, D-Brooke, Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, and Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
It now heads to the Senate.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion and a no vote, said he was most struck with the "quarantine provision more so than the mask provision." He raised a hypothetical situation in which every family member but the child had already tested positive.
"The quarantine provision provides that if somebody is very likely to have the COVID virus, that a school can't take the necessary action to protect the teachers and the other students who are going into the classroom," he said. "... Because if a family is against having their children tested, then there's no way to know — if they're not symptomatic."
Regardless, much of the House floor debate Tuesday focused on masks.
“This is not hardcore science, this is political science," said Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood. "Masks don't work."
Delegate Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh, is the bill's lead sponsor. It's the only bill he has sponsored in this year's session, according to the Legislature's website.
He said teachers and others told him "it's pretty hypocritical that we're letting folks tackle each other on the football field, box each other out on a basketball court and let fans roam the stands with no masks on at school events."
But some Democrats expressed concern that the currently improving COVID-19 case numbers could, again, reverse, but the bill's restrictions would hold.
“We also only have regular [legislative] sessions once a year, and to me this is about local control and allowing an elected body on the county level, our school boards, which also have to answer to the voters, allowing them more maneuverability if, God forbid, things get worse,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha.
Maynor rebutted the local control argument.
"The essence of local control is to make sure that large governments don't come in and take the freedoms and choices away from the people," he said.
The bill says “a parent or guardian of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities."
“The rights identified under this act shall not be overridden by any elected or appointed official,” it says.
It also says any quarantine “shall end after the student or employee has obtained a negative COVID-19 test result or after that student or employee has completed 5 days of quarantine.”
Neither Gov. Jim Justice nor the state Board of Education currently require masks in public schools. Mask mandates have recently been falling through county school systems’ own accord.