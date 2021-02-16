The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Tuesday a bill that would allow charter schools to expand faster in the state and would specifically legalize full-time online charter schools.
If passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, House Bill 2012 would allow for up to 10 charter schools in West Virginia through July 1, 2023. It would also allow a statewide virtual charter school in addition to that number.
The 2019 omnibus education law allowed only three charter schools until July 1, 2023. One is currently suing to be allowed to open under the current law.
Similarly, while the 2019 law allowed three more charter schools for every three-year period after July 1, 2023, the new bill would allow 10 more every three years.
The bill would also allow for online-only charter schools. The 2019 law technically allowed virtual charter schools, but the state Board of Education later passed a policy banning full-time online charters.
A line in the new bill says nothing in the state school board’s policy can conflict with the bill.
The statewide virtual charter school would be allowed to enroll up to 10% of West Virginia public school students.
A new statewide board would be formed that could approve that charter school to open.
The House passed the bill 66-32, with all 22 present Democrats voting against it and 10 Republicans joining them. Delegates Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, and Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, were absent.