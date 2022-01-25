The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that would require students in grades 5-12 to learn about eating disorder and self-harm signs, prevention and treatment at least annually.
House Bill 4074, called Meghan’s Law, named after one of Delegate Wayne Clark’s daughters, now heads to the Senate.
An eating disorder threatened her life, according to a speech Majority Whip Paul Espinosa read Tuesday on behalf of Clark, his fellow Jefferson County Republican.
“Today, there are young girls and boys in our school system that are suffering from eating disorders, and they are going unnoticed by parents and school personnel,” the speech said.
The House passed the bill 93-0. Absent were delegates Nathan Brown, D-Mingo; Joe Ellington, R-Mercer; Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock; Larry Pack, R-Kanawha; Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha; and Erikka Storch, R-Ohio.
The under-two-page bill doesn’t specify what must be taught about eating disorders and self-harm.
“The information,” it says, “may be obtained from the Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities, a licensed health care provider or from commercially developed awareness and prevention training programs for the awareness, treatment resources and prevention of self-harm behavior and eating disorders approved by the state board [of Education] in consultation with the bureau.”
The bill would also require the state school board “to establish training requirements for all public school employees focused on developing skills, knowledge and capabilities related to preventing, recognizing and responding to students’ self-harm behaviors and eating disorders.” The training would be required once every three years.
