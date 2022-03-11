The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Friday evening a pared-down version of legislation that focuses on the “critical race theory” controversy, for which there has been a lack of local examples provided by the Republicans pushing the bill.
The vote was 75-24. The vote was almost party line, except Republican Delegates Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, and Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, voted with the Democrats against it and Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, was absent.
Senate Bill 498 now heads back to the Senate, which must agree or disagree to the House’s reduction in scope.
The House Education Committee successfully recommended whittling down the bill to not affect discussions of sex and not affect public colleges. The House version just affects public and charter schools.
In a vote just after midnight earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee passed another amendment that removed some of the most-criticized parts of the legislation.
One of those removed provisions would have banned teaching that someone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s” race.
Another removed provision would have banned teaching that someone, by virtue of their race, “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” or “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same” race.
Those amendments, which the full House eventually adopted with further amendment, removed any reference to restricting teaching.
Instead, it says public school systems, charter schools, the state Department or Board of Education “or any employee of the aforementioned entities, within the scope of his or her employment, may not require or otherwise compel a student, teacher, administrator, or other employee to affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following concepts.”
It then lists these forbidden concepts:
- “One race is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior;”
- Someone by virtue of their race “is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously;”
- Someone “should be discriminated against” due to race;
- Someone’s “moral character is determined” by their race;
- Someone “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.”
But it allows “discussion of those concepts in theory as part of an academic course;” and discussion and debate “regarding race and its impact on historical or current events, including the causes of those current or historical events.”
Finally, it says students, parents and workers can file complaints if they believe the law is violated, and requires annual reporting to the Legislature “of each substantiated complaint.”
Despite the changes, House Democrats criticized the spirit behind the legislation and its possible chilling effect on teaching the truth about race in U.S. history and current events.
“This is just the beginning of a slippery slope, it reminds me of McCarthyism in which we censor the way our teachers can teach and our children are taught to think and treat their neighbor,” said Delegate John Williams, D-Monongalia. He’s white.
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, raised the same few anecdotes that Republicans expressed concern over in the past, including the canceled “Black Math Genius” program in Jefferson County that was open to all races but clearly marketed toward one. Longanacre is also white.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell and one of three Black delegates, connected the bill to a trend. He noted the Legislature hadn’t focused much on the issue, shown by data, of how much more Black students are punished in school for offenses than white students when white students commit the same infractions.
“It’s really bad but we will not address that one,” he said.